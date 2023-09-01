Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday September 1, 2023

Building a New Official Residence for Canada’s Prime Minister

The current state of the prime minister’s official residence, 24 Sussex Drive, leaves much to be desired. It is no secret that the house is in desperate need of repairs and renovations, making it uninhabitable. However, while plans are being considered for a new official residence, there is an interesting twist to this story.

Recent polls have shown a surge in support for the Conservative party, with Pierre Poilievre emerging as a potential future occupant of the prime minister’s residence. It is quite ironic that Poilievre, who has expressed little interest in the refurbishment or replacement of the official residence, could find himself residing in a place that requires a gatekeeper.

News: Security concerns might finally solve the 24 Sussex conundrum

Poilievre has made it clear that his priorities lie elsewhere, and he envisions a more basic and secure residence for the prime minister. He emphasizes the need for practicality and the ability to receive dignitaries while ensuring the utmost security. Little did he know that a gatekeeper might be necessary for a residence that requires such extensive renovations and repairs.

As the discussions about the future of the prime minister’s residence continue, it is essential to consider the aspirations of potential future occupants like Poilievre. While he may not prioritize the refurbishment, his design input could greatly influence the architecture and functionality of the new residence, from the living quarters to formal reception areas and, ironically, the gatekeeper’s role in ensuring security.

News: 24 Sussex wasn’t always a rat-infested death trap

It is intriguing to think about the prospect of Poilievre residing in a residence that he initially deemed unimportant. Perhaps this would provide him with a unique perspective and a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the prime minister and their need for a suitable and secure place to live and work.

As the government explores options for the future of the prime minister’s residence, including potential new locations or a complete rebuild, it is crucial to take into account the desires and input of potential occupants like Poilievre. After all, a residence worthy of Canada’s prime minister should accommodate the needs and preferences of its future residents, including the ironic necessity of a gatekeeper. (AI)

