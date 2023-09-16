Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday September 16, 2023

Sunny Days for Poilievre as Liberal Fortunes Dim in Polls

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, finds himself in an ironic situation as the Liberals face a decline in the polls. Over the summer, the political landscape has shifted dramatically. The Conservatives, under Poilievre’s leadership, have steadily gained support and now stand at a commanding 41 percent in Abacus Data’s latest national survey. In contrast, the Liberal Party has seen a decline in support, now down to 26 percent.

This shift can be attributed to several factors. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is experiencing near-unprecedented rates of disapproval, especially among younger voters who were instrumental in his 2015 election victory. Millennials are now showing strong support for the Conservatives, and even Generation Z is favouring them over the Liberals. Trudeau’s approval rating has plummeted to just 33 percent, with a disapproval rating of 63 percent.

The primary reason for this shift in public sentiment is the economic challenges facing Canadians. Rising housing costs and the increasing cost of living have eroded trust in the Liberal government’s ability to address these issues effectively. According to the Abacus Data poll, the “rising cost of living” is the top concern for Canadians under 40.

Furthermore, environmental and climate change issues, once a significant focus for the Liberals, have taken a backseat in voters’ minds. Only 23 percent of Millennials now consider climate change one of their top three political concerns.

Pierre Poilievre, despite initial skepticism from non-Conservatives, has steadily risen in popularity over the past year and is now the preferred choice for prime minister among a significant portion of Canadians. A survey by the Angus Reid Institute shows Poilievre with 32 percent support for prime minister, compared to Trudeau’s 17 percent.

The shift in priorities and the decline in Liberal support have led to a significant change in the political landscape. The Conservatives have made breakthroughs in support in Ontario and Atlantic Canada over the summer, making a Conservative majority government the most likely outcome in any future election. According to projections, the Tories could win a majority of 179 seats, with the Liberals and NDP lagging behind with 103 and 21 seats, respectively. (AI.) Editorial cartoon published in the Hamilton Spectator, and the Toronto Star.