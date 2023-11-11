Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday November 11, 2023

“Remembering Sacrifice: Honouring the Past and Building a Peaceful Future”

On Remembrance Day, it is important to reflect on the conflicts currently happening worldwide and hold a strong desire for peace. The men and women we honour on this day understood things that we may not fully comprehend. They enlisted and fought not just for their own countries, but for the ideals of freedom and democracy that we enjoy today. They recognized that totalitarianism and injustice in faraway places threatened the very fabric of society and democratic values that allowed them to live in a free society.

The atrocities committed during the Holocaust and other instances of genocide remind us of the importance of speaking out against injustice. As Eli Wiesel said, “neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim.” Silence only encourages the tormentor. It is our responsibility to stand up against any form of violence and oppression, even in the face of conflicts that may seem distant or complex.

We must remember that in any conflict, there are victims on all sides. The grief and loss experienced by these victims should not be diminished by knowing who is responsible. It is crucial to recognize and speak out against all forms of violence, even the silent ones that often go unnoticed.

The conflicts in the world today serve as a reminder that peace is not a given. We must actively work towards peace by rejecting leaders and systems that perpetuate violence and oppression. Ordinary people on all sides of a conflict have the power to make a difference by speaking up and standing against injustice.

News: Damage to Gaza War Cemetery shows challenge of caring for monuments in conflict zones

On this Remembrance Day, let us honour those who sacrificed themselves for the greater good. Let us wear the poppy as a symbol of our commitment to peace and strive to do more for peace each day. We must not glorify war, but rather acknowledge the failure of finding peaceful resolutions to conflicts. Together, let us say and do more for peace, starting today. (AI)