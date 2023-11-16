Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday November 16, 2023

Trudeau’s Fading Global Impact Evident at APEC Summit Amid Trade Talks and China Tensions

As leaders convene at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s absence from crucial discussions highlights Canada’s declining influence on the global stage, particularly in the face of exclusion from trade talks and escalating tensions with China.

Trudeau’s limited role in key diplomatic circles, exemplified by his exclusion from discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscores Canada’s diminishing significance in shaping international affairs. The Trudeau administration’s handling of tensions with China has not only strained bilateral relations but has also left Canada isolated, with the absence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi further undercutting its standing.

The APEC summit reveals the disconnect between Trudeau’s emphasis on Indo-Pacific policy priorities and the urgent geopolitical challenges unfolding globally, such as delicate U.S.-China talks on military communications and artificial intelligence. Canada’s faltering Indo-Pacific strategy, marked by stalled trade talks and concerns about its ‘values first’ approach, raises questions about the country’s strategic acumen in navigating complex international relations.

Canada’s exclusion from discussions on the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) further highlights its diminishing relevance, raising doubts about its ability to influence economic policies that impact its interests. The absence of a comprehensive foreign policy review since 2005 has left Canada with a reactive and ad hoc approach, driven more by domestic politics than a coherent strategy addressing global challenges.

To regain influence, Canada must reevaluate its foreign policy, prioritizing security in specific regions while reasserting its role as a mediator and advocate for global causes. The APEC summit serves as a critical juncture for the Trudeau government to redefine its approach, ensuring that Canada’s voice resonates in discussions shaping the interconnected world’s future. (AI)