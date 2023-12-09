Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday December 9, 2023

Trump’s Rhetoric and the Rising Fear of Authoritarianism

In recent weeks, Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric have taken a darker turn, marked by insulting nicknames, crude references, and baseless claims to disparage opponents and critics. This shift was prominently on display during a recent event in Iowa, where Trump’s coarseness and cruelty were vividly showcased.

This escalation in Trump’s rhetoric is not just a matter of personal style; it has become a defining characteristic of the Republican Party since his presidency. Many GOP voters not only tolerate but also relish this approach, while others express concerns about the declining civility within the party.

Opinion: Donald Trump 2.0 — darker and more dangerous

The alarming trend has permeated within the GOP. Down-ballot candidates and even Trump’s rivals are adopting similar tactics, reflecting a split within the party. Despite the availability of candidates championing similar agendas with a less abrasive demeanour, many Republicans continue to support Trump, emphasizing how his behaviour has become a central part of his appeal.

Looking ahead to the Republican presidential primary, concerns about Trump’s rhetoric are escalating. Figures such as Liz Cheney, Joe Biden, and even Trump himself are warning of the potential for an authoritarian takeover if Trump returns to power. Cheney, an anti-Trump Republican, emphasizes the ease with which Trump’s steps toward dictatorship can be discerned based on his statements.

Trump’s dominance in Republican primary polling, despite facing legal challenges, is noted. Polls indicating Trump’s lead over Biden in key states are causing anxiety among Democrats. Biden, in response, consistently highlights the threat to democracy that Trump poses, a threat Trump himself seems to acknowledge, albeit in a seemingly casual manner.

The Atlantic: Trump Says He’ll Be a Dictator on ‘Day One’

Recent interviews and statements by Trump and his allies reveal a willingness to use state power for retribution and to safeguard Trump’s grip on power. Plans like Project 2025, coordinated by the conservative Heritage Foundation, underscore a systematic preparation for a potential return to office, with a focus on targeting perceived enemies across media and bureaucracy.

The situation is dire, emphasizing the centrality of Trump’s behaviour in the political landscape. Despite growing concerns about declining civility and the rising fear of authoritarianism, Trump’s influence persists, making him a dominant force in the upcoming Republican primary. (AI)