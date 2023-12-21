Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday December 21, 2023

Broken Promises and Blame Game Leave Canadians Homeless for the Holidays

As we approach the holiday season, the heartbreaking reality for many Canadians is that they will be spending Christmas living in tent encampments, enduring the harsh winter without a place to call home. The root cause of this crisis lies in the broken promises and inadequate actions of all levels of government, leaving citizens to suffer the consequences of an out-of-control housing market.

A recent Leger poll highlighted the frustration and desperation felt by Canadians, with 40% placing the blame squarely on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government. However, this blame game oversimplifies a complex issue and reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of the housing dynamics in Canada.

Undoubtedly, the federal government, led by the Liberals, re-entered the housing policy arena in the late 2010s after decades of neglect. Despite their efforts and substantial financial commitments, the result after eight years is a meagre 100,000 new homes, a drop in the ocean compared to the millions needed. The emphasis on subsidizing homebuyers rather than using financial tools to address demand and the lack of consideration for the housing impact of increased immigration further compounds the crisis.

Provinces, responsible for overseeing cities, have long ignored the restrictive civic rules hindering new housing construction. It’s only recently that leaders in Ontario and British Columbia have acknowledged the severity of the issue. However, the real blame, often overlooked by Canadians, lies with city governments. The inability to build enough new homes is at the core of the problem, exacerbated by zoning restrictions that prevent the construction of essential four-storey apartment buildings on most civic land.

While Mr. Trudeau dangles a $4-billion carrot to encourage cities to loosen zoning, the program is years behind schedule, and the lack of urgency is concerning. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre proposes a stick approach, withholding federal funding from uncooperative cities. However, this stick is disappointingly soft, aiming for a mere 15% increase in building.

The bottleneck persists at city councils like those in Calgary and Vancouver, where discussions about modest new density changes are met with hesitation. A massive problem requires a massive response, and unfortunately, it’s not happening.

The recent clash between Ottawa and the provinces over housing funding agreements further highlights the lack of cohesion in addressing the crisis. While the federal government signs direct deals with cities like Halifax, premiers express dissatisfaction and threaten to bypass Ottawa in brokering their agreements.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, chair of the Big City Mayors’ Caucus, rightly emphasizes the need to stop fighting over jurisdiction and focus on solving the problem. The federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund, despite its success in some cities, has become a point of contention between levels of government, distracting from the urgent need for action.

As we witness mayors and federal ministers defending their respective roles, it’s clear that a collaborative approach is essential. The blame game must end, and the focus should shift to a united effort to legalize housing. Cities hold the key, and it’s time for them to use that power to expedite construction and provide homes for those in desperate need.

This holiday season, as many Canadians face the harsh reality of homelessness, let’s hope our leaders can set aside differences, prioritize the well-being of their citizens, and take bold, decisive action to tackle the housing crisis head-on. Only then can we truly bring warmth and comfort to those who need it most during this festive time of year. (AI)