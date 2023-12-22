Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday December 22, 2023

Changing Tides in Canadian Attitudes Towards Pharmacare

In recent years, Canadians appear to be reassessing the urgency of implementing a national pharmacare plan, particularly in light of the profound challenges posed by the pandemic. According to a 2023 survey conducted by Leger, only 18 percent of respondents consider a universal single-payer drug plan a top health-care priority. The focus has shifted towards addressing more immediate concerns such as surgical wait times, long-term care expansion, and mental health services, garnering 36 percent, 32 percent, and 30 percent support, respectively.

This shift in sentiment is underscored by the limited awareness of the government’s pharmacare plans, with 53 percent of those polled being unfamiliar with the proposed legislation. Negotiations between the Liberals and New Democrats, who pledged support for pharmacare in exchange for prioritizing NDP concerns, have encountered obstacles, primarily due to disagreements over the structure of the system.

While 44 percent of respondents support a drug plan covering those without existing coverage, seniors, and individuals earning less than $90,000 annually, only 22 percent believe the plan should replace basic employer-provided drug coverage. Despite the lack of overwhelming support for pharmacare, opposition remains relatively weak, with only 17 percent stating that it should not be a government priority.

Even within the Conservative voter base, only 23 percent express outright opposition to pharmacare, suggesting potential acceptance among the majority. The political landscape is crucial, with the Liberals relying on pharmacare legislation to secure NDP support and avoid an early election amid a dip in Conservative support.

In stark contrast, just four years ago, Canadians overwhelmingly supported the idea of pharmacare. In a 2019 poll conducted by Environics Research, 93 percent of respondents believed it was crucial for everyone in Canada to have equal access to prescription drugs. A resounding 88 percent felt that the federal government should take responsibility for ensuring such access.

The high cost of prescription drugs was a significant concern, leading 24 percent of households to make compromises, such as not filling or renewing prescriptions, to cope with expenses. The poll highlighted the widespread support for a universal national pharmacare program, with almost 90 percent of Canadians endorsing the initiative.

The stress of prescription drug costs on household budgets was reported by 35 percent of Canadians, while 21 percent of those with coverage still found the out-of-pocket expenses challenging. Disparities in access were evident, with certain groups facing greater barriers, including women, Indigenous people, those aged 18 to 44, individuals with lower incomes, and those in poorer health.

The Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions advocated for federal leadership and an equitable drug strategy, emphasizing the urgent need for a national universal pharmacare program. The poll results indicated that pharmacare was a critical concern for Canadians, urging political parties to prioritize it in the federal election discussions.

This divergence in public opinion over a relatively short period underscores the dynamic nature of Canadian attitudes towards pharmacare, with recent challenges and economic uncertainties prompting a reconsideration of priorities. The contrast with the overwhelming support just four years ago highlights the evolving nature of public sentiment in the face of changing circumstances. (AI)

