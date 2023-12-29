Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday December 29, 2023

Chrystia Freeland’s Crystal Ball: A Mischievous Forecast for 2024

As the political landscape in Canada gets chillier for the Liberal government, a peculiar scene unfolded in Ottawa recently that had onlookers scratching their heads. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, known for his resilience in the face of adversity, sat across from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was dressed as a fortune teller ready to unveil her vision for the upcoming year.

Trudeau, expecting an economic forecast for 2024, eagerly leaned in as Freeland peered into her crystal ball. However, what followed was not the typical predictions of GDP growth or employment rates, but a mischievous glimpse into the political storm awaiting the Prime Minister.

News: No ‘walk in the snow’ moment for PM

“I see a stormy snowy scene,” Freeland began, her eyes fixed on the swirling mists within the crystal ball. “A lone figure appears in Ottawa. Is that a former Prime Minister on a walk in the snow? Is it 1984? No, it’s 2024. It should be cold, but I sense warmth.”

The reference to Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s famous “walk in the snow” retirement was not lost on Justin, who raised an eyebrow, perhaps realizing that Freeland’s forecast was not your typical economic projection.

Despite recent polls indicating a decline in support for the Liberals, Trudeau remains adamant about his leadership. In a year-end interview, he emphasized his determination to weather the challenges and lead the party into the next election. However, the echoes of the past, specifically his father’s iconic exit, seem to be haunting his political future.

The sentiment for Trudeau to step aside is not new, with polls suggesting a majority of Canadians believe it’s time for a change. Even within his own party, some voices are calling for renewal, drawing parallels to Pierre Trudeau’s legacy.

Freeland, strategically sidestepping questions about her leadership ambitions, maintains her focus on supporting Canadians. Dressed in her fortune teller attire, she seems to have a unique perspective on the political climate, blending whimsy with a hint of mischief.

News: Freeland ‘absolutely’ thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election

The Ipsos poll reveals a growing consensus that Trudeau should resign, especially in traditionally Liberal-friendly regions. This sentiment, according to Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker, extends into Ontario and Quebec, raising concerns about the party’s electoral fortunes.

As Trudeau faces the political storm depicted by Freeland’s crystal ball, the question of succession lingers. While Freeland remains coy about her aspirations, her declaration of intent to run in the next election adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding narrative.

The political fortune-telling session in Ottawa serves as a symbolic reflection of the uncertainty surrounding Trudeau’s future. As Canadians brace themselves for a potential election in 2024, the question remains: Will the warmth in Freeland’s vision thaw the political chill, or is a new era on the horizon for Canadian politics? Only time, and perhaps a crystal ball, will tell. (AI)

From sketch to finish, see the current way Graeme completes an editorial cartoon using an iPencil, the Procreate app, and a couple of cheats on an iPad Pro. If you’re creative, give illustration a try: