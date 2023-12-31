Sunday December 31, 2023

Graeme Gallery 2023 – Ontario Graeme Gallery 2023 – Canada Graeme Gallery 2023 – World

I’ve been incredibly fortunate at the Hamilton Spectator this week with multiple pages dedicated to recapping the events of 2023 for three consecutive days. It’s truly an honuor and a testament to the commitment of certain print media outlets, like the Spec, that continue to embrace satire, local reporting, and staff photography in both print and digital journalism.

Traditionally, newspapers worldwide use the final week of the year to showcase editorial cartoons that skillfully capture the essence of the past 12 months through the lens of satire. Fortunately, there’s still a group of talented cartoonists keeping this tradition alive. However, it’s essential to acknowledge that editorial cartooning positions have been steadily declining as newspapers grapple with shrinking circulation and advertising revenues. This has led to the unfortunate practice of cutting or retiring artists and replacing local insights with generic, syndicated humour or uninspiring wire photos.

The impact has been particularly challenging for our newspaper. Our new office on Pritchard Street was closed, making remote work a permanent arrangement for those of us working behind the scenes to bring you the ink on your pages. A corporate bankruptcy from the mothership resulted in the permanent closure of many legacy weekly newspapers, leaving several daily newspapers in Ontario on the brink of extinction.

As we reflect on these challenges, I urge you to support your local newspapers. Remind editors that satire is a fundamental aspect of a healthy democracy. The likes, shares, and encouraging comments mean a lot to us, and we appreciate your continued support. Here’s to hoping for a brighter year ahead in 2024. Happy New Year!