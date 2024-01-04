Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday January 4, 2023

The West’s Commitment to Ukraine Must Not Waver

The West’s commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and its growing fatigue towards this commitment is a grave mistake. It is crucial to recognize the strength that lies within the West and the importance of upholding our values, interests, and partnerships. The West must reverse course, abandon weakness, and stand firmly with Ukraine in its quest for victory.

Warmongering dictators pose a significant threat to their citizens and neighbouring states. However, it is the weak leaders who appease them that enable their aggression. Compromise and concessions are seen as weakness by these dictators, emboldening them further. Bad behaviour must be punished, not rewarded. Just as rewarding wrongdoing reinforces misconduct, rewarding bad faith actors in international politics only encourages further aggression.

The West’s response to Russian aggression in the past has been marked by weakness and appeasement. For example, after Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, instead of imposing devastating consequences, Russia was appeased. Concessions were made, and Russia faced limited sanctions, which only emboldened Putin to pursue a more aggressive foreign policy. The West’s feebleness was further highlighted when Russia invaded Ukraine, annexing Crimea and invading Donbas, right after hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The limited scope and scale of sanctions imposed on Russia and the rewards given to Putin, such as Nord Stream 1 and hosting the World Cup in 2018, only reinforced his belief that he could act with impunity.

The consequences of the West’s weakness extend beyond Europe. In the Middle East, the West’s inaction in Syria allowed Russia to intervene and support the Assad regime and Iranian terror proxies. This resulted in the loss of countless lives and the transformation of Syria into a narco-state. Furthermore, the West’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite years of sacrifice and investment, showcased weakness once again and led to Putin’s second invasion of Ukraine. Failing to extinguish the fire in Europe risks setting the rest of the world ablaze.

President Joe Biden’s recent shift in supporting Ukraine’s bid for total victory to focusing on negotiations and territorial concessions is concerning. The West must not falter in its commitment to Ukraine’s goal of expelling Russia from its territory. The war in Ukraine represents a conflict of great power magnitude on the European continent, and its resolution will have significant implications globally. The West must provide Ukraine with the necessary support to strengthen its defensive position and deter further Russian offensives.

The West must recognize its strength and abandon acts of weakness that have only served to embolden dictators like Putin. Upholding our values, interests, and partnerships is crucial. The West’s commitment to Ukraine must remain unwavering, and we must stand firmly with Ukraine in its quest for victory. Failure to do so risks not only the freedom and prosperity of Ukraine but also the stability and security of the entire world. (AI)