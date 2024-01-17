Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday January 17, 2024

Trump’s Dominance and the GOP Primary Circus

As the Iowa Caucus unfolded, the Republican primary race resembled a prehistoric spectacle with all four main candidates playing the roles of dinosaurs, each representing a different facet of conservative beliefs. However, looming over them all was the seemingly unbeatable Trumposaurus Rex – the defeated, impeached, indicted, and generally disgraced former President Donald Trump.

The challengers to Trump were portrayed as Trump sycophants, each with their own distinct dinosaur identities. Nikki Haley, dubbed Hayleydonasaurus, and Ron DeSantis, known as Desantodonasaurus, were like two dinosaur upper bodies sharing the same set of legs, attempting to punch each other out in a series of debates that always lacked the presence of the polls leader, Donald Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biggest Trump sycophant of them all, fittingly earned the title of Ramawamysychophantic Trumposaurus Rex, finishing in last place and promptly suspending his campaign before throwing his support behind Trump.

News: Iowa caucus results: The GOP presidential field narrows as Ramaswamy and Hutchinson drop out

Former President Donald Trump has undeniably dominated the Republican primary race for months, with his rivals hesitant to criticize him directly, fearing a backlash from base Republican voters. The primary contenders, including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, have largely relied on indirect attacks to navigate the tricky terrain of the GOP base.

The issue of electability emerged as a focal point in the candidates’ strategies, with DeSantis openly expressing doubts about Trump’s ability to win and emphasizing the need for a candidate who can appeal to a broader voter base. Haley also joined the electability argument, citing polls that showed her performing better against Biden than either Trump or DeSantis.

Competency became a battleground, with Haley questioning Trump’s ability to lead in a second term, criticizing his chaotic approach, and challenging his economic policies. DeSantis accused Trump of contributing to rising inflation and criticized him for failing to complete the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

In a departure from the Trump narrative, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie labeled Trump as unfit for the presidency, citing concerns about using the Department of Justice against political enemies. Meanwhile, political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy staunchly defended Trump, hailing him as the “best president of the 21st century.”

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed divisions among the candidates, with Haley and DeSantis offering nuanced perspectives. While Trump downplayed the violence, Haley broke with him, calling it a terrible day and blaming him for not preventing or stopping it. DeSantis labeled it a riot and accused Democrats and the media of smearing Trump supporters.

The question of whether Trump should be pardoned in the face of criminal charges became a litmus test for the candidates. While Haley and DeSantis expressed willingness to pardon Trump if convicted, Christie stood firm against it, emphasizing the importance of accepting responsibility.

The issue of Trump being disqualified from primary ballots in states like Colorado and Maine led to a united front among the Republican candidates, defending his right to run for president.

As the GOP circus moves from Iowa to New Hampshire, Trump’s commanding win provides him with unprecedented momentum. Anti-Trump Republicans in New Hampshire see it as a chance to slow him down, but the gap between Trump and his rivals, especially Nikki Haley, remains significant.

The GOP primary race continues to be dominated by Trumposaurus Rex, with the other candidates playing various dinosaur roles in a political spectacle that mirrors a prehistoric drama. The next stop in New Hampshire promises further twists and turns in this intriguing political saga. (AI)