Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday January 20, 2024

Premier Fun Faces Reality

As tobogganing bans sweep across Ontario due to rising insurance costs and tragic accidents, Premier Doug Ford, known as “Mr. Fun,” must address the complex relationship between liability laws, safety concerns, and the need for enjoyable winter activities.

The heart of the issue lies in the legal concept of “joint and several liability,” causing municipalities to enforce bans to shield themselves from potential lawsuits and financial ruin. Premier Ford has promised consultations to explore reforms, acknowledging the concerns of rural municipalities.

News: Doug Ford promised to liberate Ontario’s toboggan hills. He hasn’t — and likely won’t

Critics argue that outright bans are not the solution, advocating for a comprehensive approach involving safety measures, public awareness, and responsible city planning. Striking a balance between protecting municipalities and ensuring fair compensation for accident victims will require thoughtful deliberation and collaborative efforts.

As Premier Ford navigates the tobogganing dilemma, the goal is not to eliminate winter fun but to make it safer for everyone involved, acknowledging both public safety and the cherished tradition of tobogganing in Ontario. (AI)

Shagging, Bumper Hitching, and the Forgotten Pastime of North American Youths

As I’ve written previously, Young Doug Ford is a comic series that focuses more on nostalgic memories of hapless 1970s era youths living in suburban Toronto than it does skewering the antics of the strip’s namesake, Ontario Premier Doug Ford. What it aims to do is shine a light on the roots, harkening back to Ford’s childhood, of his decision making in the 21st century. I love drawing this series because it lets me wax on old memories of my own childhood given I’m only a few years younger than the Premier and I grew up in similar circumstances, a middle child of 4, with an older sister, living comfortably in suburban Hamilton with a father who worked as a dentist. Doug’s dad was a successful businessman.

Growing up in Dundas, Ontario, during the 1970s and 1980s, my childhood memories are intertwined with a peculiar and perilous pastime known as “Shagging,” (Also called that in Windsor/Detroit). In those days, when school buses were the targets of choice, we clung to the rear bumpers, creating a dangerous but strangely thrilling activity. In my neighbourhood built in the 1960s without busing, it was often the little cars of unsuspecting old ladies driving to and from the nearby shopping Plaza that became the unwitting vehicles for our teenage antics.

Reflecting on those days recently, I decided to reach out to my social media followers to reminisce about this almost forgotten pastime. What I discovered was a tapestry of memories, each woven with different names for the same reckless endeavour. Here for the avid student of Linguistics is a list of my findings. Most referred to it as “Bumper Hitching,” (Brantford, Ont; Hamilton, Ont; Stoney Creek, Ont; Sudbury, Ont; North York, Ont; Lindsay, Ont; British Columbia, Louisville KY, USA); while others recalled terms like: “Bumper Shining,” (Bowmanville, Ont; New Brunswick; Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Man; Northern BC, Northern Alberta); “Bumper Riding,” (Edmonton, Alb; Kitchener, Ont; Riding); “Bumper Jumpin‘” (Simcoe, Ont; Southwest, Ont; Montreal Que); “Bumper Skiing,” (Dundas, Ont; Montreal, Que); “Bumper Dragging,” (Scarborough. Ont); “Bumpering,” (Saskatchewan; Calgary, Alb ); “Bunking,” (Ottawa the 1960s to 1980s); “Bumper Sliding” (Hamilton, Ont); “Ski Bottine,” (Montreal, Que); and even “Hookie Bobbing” (Mammoth Lake, Cal USA); “Hooking on Cars/Bumpers,” (Charlottetown, PEI, Cape Breton, NS); “Dragging,” (Brookfield, NS.)

In the broader context of North America, variations of this risky activity had different monikers. In the United States, the term “Skitching,” (Brooklyn, NY; New Jersey; California) was used, although it seemed to involve hitching a ride while on skateboards rather than using one’s feet to slide on the compacted road snow beneath. The origins of the term go way back, and may be derived from “skijoring“, a Nordic sport of skiing while towed by a horse, reindeer, or dog teams, which have been demonstration sports in past Winter Olympics, and is still practiced in current day sporting events. These memories painted a picture of a shared but diverse experience among youths, where the thrill of danger took on different names depending on the region.

Back to the practice of clinging to moving cars of unknowing drivers, undoubtedly, this pastime was not only daring but also incredibly foolish. The clippings from newspapers of that era, detailing tragic incidents of young lives lost while engaging in such stunts, serve as stark reminders of the perils we often dismissed in our pursuit of excitement.

Sgt. Harry Artinian of the Regional Police safety and public relations bureau, in a 1978 article from The Standard, aptly described bumper hitching as “a dangerous form of entertainment.” The risks were evident, with the article highlighting the lack of visibility for hitchers and the potential for serious accidents.

“As we say ‘bumper shining’; they say grabbing ahold of a passing car in the winter for a drag down an icy street is a good way to get yourself injured, whipper-snapper,” noted a piece from The Ottawa Citizen in August 2005. This quote captures the dismissive attitude towards the dangerous activity and reflects a generational gap in the perception of such stunts.

Looking back, it’s a relief that we survived those youthful misadventures relatively unscathed. The thrill-seeking nature of youth, coupled with a disregard for consequences, often led to these risky behaviours. Today, as we navigate a world that seems vastly different from our childhoods, the memories of “Shagging,” “Bumper Hitching,” or whatever name it went by in your corner of North America, serve as nostalgic reminders of an era where danger lurked around every playful corner. The comic series “Young Doug Ford” captures the essence of an era where these daring, foolish stunts defined our youth, providing a humorous reflection on the roots of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision-making in the 21st century.