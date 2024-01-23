Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday January 23, 2024

Trudeau’s Let-Them-Eat-Cake Moment

Oh, how heartwarming to see Justin Trudeau, the self-proclaimed master of understanding the masses, grace us with his presence in an interview with Susan Delacourt. In a stunning display of Trudeau’s exceptional grasp of reality, he assured us that he comprehends the deep-seated grumpiness of Canadians – as if he’s the empathetic therapist of the nation.

Susan Delacourt: Mad at Justin Trudeau? Tuning him out? The prime minister says he hears you — and he gets it

In this riveting exchange, Trudeau skillfully evaded any discussion about the plummeting poll numbers and the rising star of Pierre Poilievre. Why bother addressing the elephant in the room when you can just pat yourself on the back for running a country “in a really, really complex time”? Bravo, Mr. Trudeau, for your unparalleled ability to state the obvious.

Trudeau’s response to tough times? “Define ‘tough times’ because that sounds like Monday to me.” Ah, yes, just another Monday in the glamorous life of our dear prime minister, juggling scandals, protests, and a general sense of public resentment. How relatable.

Delacourt seems content to let Trudeau ramble on about the intricacies of immigration and the challenges of governance without bothering to challenge him on the real issue – his staying power. It’s almost like watching a magician perform, distracting the audience with sleight of hand while the real trick is happening behind the scenes.

Trudeau’s musings on the challenges faced by a “centre-left party” are truly enlightening. Apparently, being in the middle is tough because you can’t fire up the fringes. Newsflash, Trudeau: maybe it’s not about being in the middle; perhaps it’s about the lack of innovative leadership and fresh ideas.

Oh, but let’s not forget Trudeau’s profound analysis of opinion-as-identity politics. Yes, because the real problem is that people have opinions, and these opinions form their identities. It’s almost as if that’s how democracy works. But fear not, for Trudeau, the defender of institutions, expertise, and authority, will guide us through these tumultuous times with his unparalleled wisdom.

And, of course, Trudeau casually dismisses his unpopularity with a wave of the hand, attributing it to the collective grumpiness of the nation. How magnanimous of him to take responsibility for everything, even if it’s just to say, “It’s gotta be the prime minister’s fault.” Bravo, Trudeau, for your unwavering commitment to self-awareness.

In the grand tradition of Marie Antoinette, Trudeau seems blissfully unaware of the growing resentment and disillusionment among Canadians. But hey, who needs a leader with a fresh perspective when you can have a prime minister who’s mastered the art of brushing aside criticism and deflecting blame? The Trudeau magic show continues, and we’re all invited to marvel at the spectacle of a leader who’s impervious to the woes of his own making.