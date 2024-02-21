Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday February 21, 2024

ArriveCan Debacle: A Lesson in Leadership and Accountability

It’s a question many Canadians are asking: How did the ArriveCan app, a seemingly straightforward project, turn into a $59.5 million financial maze? The recent report from Auditor General Karen Hogan sheds light on the glaring mismanagement and financial chaos surrounding the development of ArriveCan.

As we navigate through the aftermath of this debacle, it’s essential to examine the broader context and acknowledge the responsibilities at the top. In the early days of the pandemic, when governments worldwide were hastily reacting to the unfolding health crisis, the Trudeau government faced the challenge of implementing crucial programs and initiatives to support individuals and businesses.

Opinion: How did ArriveCan debacle go so wrong?

However, the ArriveCan fiasco stands out for its scale of mismanagement, leaving Auditor General Karen Hogan and her team struggling to make sense of the financial chaos. The report points to a staggering $59.5 million spent on the app, with poor financial records and control on the part of the Canada Border Services Agency making it impossible to determine the true cost.

One cannot ignore the fact that this occurred on the watch of the Justin Trudeau government, raising questions about leadership and competence. The urgency created by COVID-19 is not an excuse for the management lapses that allowed ArriveCan’s development expenses to spiral out of control. More than a year passed without the Public Health Agency of Canada or the CBSA taking charge of the project, leading to a confusing array of contractors and subcontractors, and non-competitive contracts awarded without clear directions or proper documentation.

The spotlight is on a two-person Ottawa tech firm, GC Strategies, which received the initial ArriveCan contract worth $2.4 million, eventually netting $19.1 million. The subsequent replacement of three contracts with a single $25 million contract, awarded without competition, raises serious concerns about the procurement process.

Analysis: ArriveCan is a mess — but the scandal hides some bigger questions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response, stating that it’s “obvious” that contracting rules weren’t followed, highlights a fundamental problem in the execution of projects. Even in difficult times, rules must be followed, and accountability is paramount. The ArriveCan debacle is a stark reminder that, in the pursuit of urgency, basic management and contracting practices should never be ignored.

The ArriveCan scandal echoes broader questions about how the federal government operates. The reliance on external contractors and a lack of internal capabilities have been persistent issues, leading to costly and inefficient projects. It’s a pattern that needs to be addressed to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

While the Trudeau government faces criticism from opposition leaders like Pierre Poilievre, it’s crucial to move beyond political blame games and focus on reforming the system. The call to cut back on outside consultants and invest in building internal capabilities is a step in the right direction.

As we dissect the ArriveCan mess, we must not lose sight of the bigger picture – the need for a more accountable, transparent, and efficient government. The ArriveCan debacle should serve as a catalyst for positive change, prompting a thorough examination of how our public service functions and what steps can be taken to ensure better governance in the future. (AI)