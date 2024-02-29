Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday February 29, 2024

Trudeau’s Napkin Governance: A Costly Sketch of Social Policy

In this take capturing the essence of Trudeau’s governance, we see the Prime Minister extending another hastily drawn plan on a serviette (Canadian translation for napkin,) this time outlining the delivery of expensive pharmaceuticals to bolster universal healthcare. The irony lies in the sketchiness of the proposal, mirroring the questionable efficiency of previous policies, such as the ArriveCan app debacle, as revealed by the recent Auditor General’s report.

Trudeau, depicted in the cartoon, hands over this napkin to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, fulfilling a demand crucial for the Liberal government’s survival. However, Singh holds another napkin symbolizing the Dental Care program – another hastily crafted, expensive social initiative that has birthed more problems than solutions.

News: The Liberals and NDP say they have a pharmacare deal — so what’s left on their to-do list?

The recent Auditor General’s report sheds light on the financial chaos surrounding the ArriveCan app, a $59.5 million mismanagement that unveils a pattern of questionable decision-making within Trudeau’s government. This financial maze serves as a cautionary tale of hastily executed projects during the early days of the pandemic.

The ArriveCan fiasco is not an isolated incident but a reflection of a broader issue – a government seemingly hellbent on governing on the fly. From the sloppy accounting of CERB subsidy payments during the pandemic to the implications of wide-open borders managing a significant influx of migrants over the past five years, the Trudeau-led Liberals appear more focused on creating half-baked social policies than ensuring effective governance.

Trudeau’s recent Pharmacare deal with the NDP, showcased in the cartoon, is another example. Tasha Kheiriddin, a conservative columnist, questions the plan’s necessity, citing concerns about lack of consultation with provinces and the potential for jeopardizing coverage for millions. The choice of initial drugs, contraception and diabetes medication, is criticized as a political move to appeal to key demographics rather than a strategic healthcare decision.

Tom Mulcair, a former NDP leader, adds his voice to the discussion, commending Singh for securing the Pharmacare deal but jabbing at the hastiness of the agreement. Mulcair emphasizes the need for clear and tangible benefits while cautioning against the pitfalls of relying on technocrats for such critical policies. This underscores the importance of thorough consideration in crafting comprehensive and effective social programs.

The urgency created by the pandemic is not an excuse for overlooking fundamental management practices, as seen in the ArriveCan debacle. The mismanagement of the app, along with other questionable policy decisions, suggests a government more interested in short-term political gains than effective, transparent governance.

As Canadians, we must scrutinize these napkin-drawn policies, demanding accountability and transparency. The ArriveCan scandal and the questionable Pharmacare plan should serve as wake-up calls for citizens who expect more than hastily crafted sketches on napkins from their elected leaders. The need for reform is evident, and it’s time to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, not hastily.