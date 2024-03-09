Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday March 9, 2024

Doug Ford’s Education Funding: A Shortfall in Vision and Commitment

In recent weeks, the Ford government’s approach to addressing the funding crisis in Ontario’s post-secondary institutions has come under scrutiny, with criticisms pointing to a lack of foresight and a piecemeal strategy. The government’s three-year, $1.3 billion funding plan, heralded as a solution to stabilize cash-strapped universities and colleges, has been labeled by global credit agency DBRS Morningstar as a mere “stop gap.”

Opinion: A short-term, piecemeal plan won’t work. The Ford government must provide stable, predictable funding for higher ed

David Moscrop, in a scathing assessment, emphasizes the structural and worsening problems underlying the funding shortage faced by these institutions. The Ford government’s attempts, led by Education Minister Jill Dunlop, fail to tackle the fundamental issue of revenue flexibility for Ontario universities, leaving critics questioning the sustainability of the proposed plan. A stark warning from DBRS Morningstar about the plan being insufficient to address long-term challenges only raises more concerns about the fate of these educational institutions once the three-year funding runs out.

Moscrop astutely points out that the post-secondary funding crisis is not a recent phenomenon but a result of historical decisions, including cuts made by the Mike Harris PC government in the 1990s. Despite enrollment increases, post-secondary funding dropped significantly during this period, setting the stage for long-term failure. The Ford government’s current funding plan, criticized for offering less than half of what an expert blue-ribbon panel recommended, fails to rectify the persistent underfunding issue.

The panel’s recommendations, including a 10% grant boost indexed to inflation and a 5% tuition hike, present a potential dilemma for students already grappling with the high cost of education. The proposal suggests raising tuition fees, an idea that may prove financially burdensome for many students. As the cost-of-living crisis persists in Ontario, and with tuition already hovering around $8,000 a year, the burden on students could become untenable.

Furthermore, Moscrop calls for the Ford government to prioritize education by providing robust, predictable, and sustainable funding. He proposes alternative ways to raise funds, including reevaluating legislation like Bill 124, reconsidering gas tax cuts, ending the license-fee freeze, and reallocating funds from highways to public transit.

The government’s recent announcement of nearly $1.3 billion in funding for post-secondary institutions, along with a freeze on tuition fees for three years, raises questions about the efficacy of these measures. While the breakdown of funding allocation appears comprehensive, critics argue that the Ford government needs to go beyond short-term fixes and institute long-term strategies for stable, predictable, and sufficient funding.

TVO Panel: Does Ontario Have Too Many Colleges and Universities?

The debate continues on whether the Ford government’s measures will truly address the root issues faced by Ontario’s universities and colleges. As students, educators, and experts weigh in, the onus remains on the government to demonstrate a commitment to prioritizing education and providing the necessary resources for a robust and sustainable post-secondary system. (AI)