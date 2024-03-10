Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Sunday March 10, 2024

Pierre Poilievre and the Crucial Role of Editorial Cartoons in Democratic Discourse

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party and a prominent candidate for Canada’s next Prime Minister, has consistently voiced his disdain for mainstream media. His call to defund the CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, has ignited a contentious debate. In a recent article, CBC journalist Anton Wherry courageously confronted Poilievre’s confrontational approach towards the media. One particularly striking observation in Wherry’s piece elicited a verbal “BINGO” from me as I read it: “Poilievre’s criticisms of and attacks on the media also can be viewed as an extension of a political style that sees everyone as either a friend or an enemy: for Poilievre, if you’re not with him, you must be against him.”

Anton Wherry: What, if anything, should voters make of Pierre Poilievre’s attitude toward journalists? – No politician in recent memory has mocked and criticized reporters more than the Conservative leader

This astute observation resonated deeply, emphasizing the need for Poilievre to “suck it up, buttercup” and recognize the indispensable role of media scrutiny in a thriving democracy. Wherry’s article raises concerns about the potential dismissal of critical coverage, turned in an art form by Donald Trump, and a trend not limited he nor Poilievre but increasingly prevalent among politicians like Ontario Premier Doug Ford. This selective media engagement prompts the question: do voters prefer leaders who control their messaging through sympathetic outlets, potentially fostering lazy leadership?

As an editorial cartoonist advocating for the importance of visual commentary in a healthy democracy, I stress the vital role of editorial cartoons during election seasons. They transcend partisan boundaries, demanding clear answers from politicians of all affiliations. The power of editorial cartoons lies in their ability to raise crucial questions and priorities, making them an indispensable part of democratic discourse.

Wherry’s article also touches on concerns about government-controlled journalism through subsidies and grants. While acknowledging the compromises to media independence, I emphasize my autonomy as a cartoonist in critiquing politicians from all parties without influence from corporate overlords.

The piece further addresses the bias in mainstream media, which leans towards democratic values. Newspapers without editorial cartoons are likened to burgers without patties—incomplete. Editorial cartoons serve as essential commentary, evoking laughter, tears, or even discomfort. Satire should also be interpreted as free advice politicians and their handlers, adoring apologists, and sycophants should gladly accept for their own benefit. It serves to validate internal conflicts partisan suck-ups may possess secretly in the deep recesses of the brain – in other words, did my hero just royally screw-up? The satire that follows will confirm it before lengthy opinion pieces do!

A growing concern is the tribalism exacerbated by social media, where partisans perpetuate narrow-minded thinking as keyboard warriors and trolls. Social media has transformed political discourse into a chaotic frontier, with reasonable arguments drowned out by partisan cheerleading and buzzwords. Mainstream media, once a regulator of information, now contends with the power of likes and shares and membership sales that are earned registering their support through scrolling on smart phones, and influencing the rise of leaders like Poilievre, Ford, and let’s not leave out, Justin Trudeau, and his social media pile-on brigade.

In the face of Poilievre’s criticism of the media, it is crucial to uphold the role of journalists and editorial cartoonists who challenge the status quo and speak truth to power. As politicians increasingly shun legacy media for outlets aligning with their messaging, it is imperative to question whether this trend aligns with the desires of the average voter. Commentary, opinion pieces, and editorial cartoons, with their nuanced perspectives, remain pillars of democratic discourse. It’s high time politicians, including Poilievre, and their apologists recognize their role and embrace the scrutiny that comes with public office.