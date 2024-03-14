Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday March 14, 2024

From Teenage Antics to Judicial Appointments: Doug Ford’s Peculiar Journey

Premier Doug Ford’s recent admission of his intent to appoint “like-minded” judges has ignited concerns about the independence and impartiality of Ontario’s judiciary. This revelation, coupled with a satirical look back at Young Doug Ford’s teenage years, paints a surreal picture of the premier’s approach to judicial appointments.

Young Doug Ford and his buddies, Duart and Kyle, are assessing the quality of weed they sell to other youths. Surprisingly, Ford rejects the substance and defers judgment to his two friends, declaring, “You be the judge.” Fast forward several decades, and there before our eyes his penchant for cronyism, Ford has appointed Duart and Kyle to positions as judges.

This journey shines a light on the absurdity of Ford’s recent decisions to appoint individuals with close political ties to key positions within the judicial system. The Globe and Mail’s analysis revealing that over two-thirds of judges appointed since 2018 are former prosecutors adds to the surreal nature of this situation.

News: Ontario lawyers’ group calls for meeting over Ford government’s judicial appointments

A Toronto Star editorial rightfully criticizes Ford’s decision to appoint former senior staffers to the Judicial Appointments Advisory Committee, emphasizing the risk of jeopardizing the non-partisan model for judicial appointments. The editorial underscores that merit, not political alliances or teenage friendships, should be the foundation for such crucial appointments.

Ford’s justification for these appointments, echoing his teenage proclamation to “appoint like-minded individuals,” reflects a concerning trend of politicizing a vital aspect of our justice system. The Federation of Ontario Law Associations has aptly condemned these moves, characterizing Ford’s understanding of the role of an independent judiciary as “juvenile.”

Drawing parallels between Ford’s approach and the U.S. Supreme Court under the Trump administration, it becomes evident that his efforts to stack the courts with ideologically aligned judges pose a clear threat to the independence of Ontario’s judiciary. Ford appointing his teenage buddies as judges serves as a symbolic representation of the potential risks associated with his questionable approach to judicial appointments.

The peculiar journey from Young Doug Ford’s questionable teenage antics to Premier Ford’s controversial approach to judicial appointments offers a reflection on the potential consequences of mixing personal biases with matters of justice. The fictionalized rejection of suspect substances in his youth, followed by the ironic appointment of his buddies as judges, serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of letting dubious behaviours influence crucial decisions.

As we scrutinize the composition of our courts and consider the values upheld by our leaders, it becomes evident that Young Doug Ford’s past and Premier Ford’s present actions intertwine in a peculiar narrative. The call for voters to prioritize the principles of merit-based selection and the safeguarding of judicial independence remains crucial. Let us ensure that the echoes of Young Doug Ford do not reverberate in the halls of justice, preserving the integrity and fairness of our legal system for generations to come. (AI)