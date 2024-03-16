Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday March 16, 2024

The Costly Failure of Ford’s Fiscal Policies

In a time when fiscal responsibility should be paramount, the Ford government’s mismanagement of taxpayer money has reached unprecedented levels. The recent revelation that Ontario is on the hook for over $6 billion in payments to public sector workers due to the unconstitutional nature of Bill 124 is just the latest in a series of fiscal blunders.

Bill 124, which capped salary increases for broader public sector workers at one per cent a year for three years, was not only legally flawed but also morally reprehensible. The government’s attempt to impose such stringent wage restraints on essential workers during a global pandemic was nothing short of callous. Rather than bargaining in good faith with unions, the Ford government opted for an ill-conceived legislative attack that backfired spectacularly.

This was not just about fiscal prudence; it was about ideological posturing. Ford’s attempt at union-busting and pandering to his anti-labour base failed miserably, at the expense of Ontario’s workers and taxpayers alike. The wasted tax dollars spent on fighting legal battles that were doomed to fail could have been better allocated to essential services like healthcare.

Moreover, the Ford government’s record on spending is alarming. Despite promises to rein in excessive government spending, Ford has presided over a 27 percent increase in spending since taking office. This reckless approach to fiscal policy is unsustainable and ultimately detrimental to the well-being of Ontarians.

The repeal of Bill 124 is a welcome development, but it comes too late for the nurses, teachers, and other public sector workers who were unfairly impacted by its constraints. The government’s failure to recognize the detrimental effects of its policies on the healthcare system, particularly during a staffing crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, is a testament to its lack of foresight and empathy.

Ontarians deserve better. They deserve a government that prioritizes their needs over political posturing. It’s time for the Ford government to acknowledge its mistakes, learn from them, and chart a new course that prioritizes the well-being of all Ontarians, not just a select few. The cost of failure is too high to ignore. (AI)