Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday March 23, 2024

Doug Ford’s Misguided Crusade Against Four-plexes

In the realm of housing policy, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has positioned himself as a knight in shining armour, valiantly defending the sanctity of single dwellings against the perceived onslaught of four-plexes. However, this gallant facade crumbles upon closer inspection, revealing a shortsighted approach that threatens to exacerbate the very housing issues he claims to champion.

Ford’s staunch opposition to four-plexes reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the complex challenges facing Ontario’s housing market. By clinging to outdated notions of urban development, he perpetuates a narrative that pits single-family homes against denser housing options, failing to recognize the symbiotic relationship between the two.

News: Premier Ford says it’s a ‘massive mistake’ to impose four-plexes across Ontario

At the heart of Ford’s aversion to four-plexes lies a fear of community backlash and a misguided belief that denser housing will inevitably lead to chaos and discontent. Yet, this fear is unfounded, as numerous cities around the world have successfully integrated four-plexes and similar housing solutions into their neighborhoods, enriching communities and increasing affordability in the process.

Moreover, Ford’s refusal to embrace four-plexes ignores the pressing need for more diverse housing options in Ontario. With housing affordability reaching crisis levels and many residents priced out of the market, it is imperative that policymakers prioritize solutions that expand access to affordable housing for all Ontarians. Four-plexes offer a practical and scalable solution to this pressing issue, providing an opportunity to increase housing supply while simultaneously fostering vibrant and inclusive communities.

By turning a blind eye to the potential benefits of four-plexes, Ford not only fails to address the root causes of Ontario’s housing crisis but also perpetuates a system that prioritizes the interests of a select few over the well-being of the broader population. His refusal to adapt to changing demographics and housing needs speaks volumes about his commitment to serving the people of Ontario.

Opinion: Doug Ford hates urban density. That’s not the only reason I love it

Doug Ford’s crusade against four-plexes is a misguided endeavour that undermines efforts to address Ontario’s housing affordability crisis. Rather than clinging to outdated ideologies, Ford must embrace innovative solutions that expand access to affordable housing and foster sustainable, inclusive communities. It’s time for Ford to lay down his lance and recognize that in the battle for affordable housing, four-plexes are not the enemy, but rather a crucial ally in securing a brighter future for all Ontarians. (AI)

From sketch to finish, see the current way Graeme completes an editorial cartoon using an iPencil, the Procreate app, and a couple of cheats on an iPad Pro. If you’re creative, give illustration a try: