Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday April 5, 2024

The Eclipsing of Democracy: A Celestial and Political Paradox

In 1936, Ivan Glassco’s editorial cartoon for the Hamilton Spectator captured a moment of political symbolism: Adolf Hitler, emerging as a dominant force on the world stage, eclipsed Benito Mussolini, representing the ascendancy of authoritarianism over the fading embers of democracy. This visual metaphor, though born in a specific era, carries timeless resonance, echoing the recurrent pattern of strongmen casting their shadow over democratic institutions throughout history.

As we anticipate the forthcoming solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, Glassco’s imagery takes on a renewed poignancy. Just as the moon intermittently obscures the brilliance of the sun, so too have authoritarian rulers intermittently obstructed the light of democracy. The cosmic phenomenon of an eclipse serves as a poignant reminder of the cyclical nature of power dynamics and the transient nature of political dominance.

Poll: Democracy in North America: Significant segments in Canada, U.S. open to authoritarian leadership

Consider the accounts of Herodotus, the ancient Greek historian, who chronicled the extraordinary events of 585 BC when a solar eclipse intervened to halt the relentless conflict between the Medes and the Lydians. In the face of the celestial spectacle, warring factions laid down their arms, seized by a shared sense of awe and reverence. Though separated by millennia, the psychological impact of witnessing such cosmic phenomena remains a unifying force, evoking humility and fostering a sense of interconnectedness among humanity.

Recent studies corroborate this notion, suggesting that the experience of witnessing a total solar eclipse can evoke a profound sense of awe, prompting individuals to feel more deeply connected to their communities and to each other. This transient moment of collective wonder stands in stark contrast to the divisive forces that often fracture societies along political lines.

Yet, as we marvel at the celestial ballet unfolding above us, we cannot afford to overlook the troubling parallels evident in our political landscape. The rise of authoritarianism, not only in distant lands but also within the heartlands of North America, poses a grave threat to the principles of democracy. In both Canada and the United States, significant segments of the population express openness to authoritarian leadership, viewing strongman rule as a viable alternative to democratic governance.

Opinion: The Uniquely American Future of US Authoritarianism

In the United States, particularly, the Republican Party has veered toward authoritarianism in recent years, embracing extremist rhetoric and undermining democratic norms. From attempts to overturn election results to attacks on the judiciary and the media, the GOP’s flirtation with authoritarianism has cast a shadow over the future of American democracy.

The events of January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attempt to overturn a free and fair election, serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of democratic institutions in the face of authoritarian encroachment. The parallels between the celestial and the political are not merely coincidental. Just as a solar eclipse reminds us of the vastness of the cosmos and our place within it, so too do the rise and fall of authoritarian regimes remind us of the fragility of democracy and the constant struggle to preserve it.

BBC: How the solar eclipse may affect the brain and bring people together

As we gaze up at the darkened sun on April 8, reflect not only on the wonders of the universe but also on the challenges facing our own societies. Draw inspiration from the awe-inspiring spectacle above us to reaffirm our commitment to democracy, to reject the siren call of authoritarianism, and to stand together in defence of freedom and justice for all. As the eclipse passes, so too shall the shadow of tyranny be dispelled by the light of liberty…we can only wish. (AI)