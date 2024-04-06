The vital role of satire in upholding democratic values

By Graeme MacKay

(This is the extended version of my article in The Hamilton Spectator for Saturday April 6, 2024. It appeared in the print and online editions edited for length and undesirable content)

I don’t normally swear. That’s what I was taught as a child as a basic principle of civility. Friends and family who are familiar with me know this, as do my adult daughters who drop F-bombs around me frequently. That’s fine, as are the labels I get like prissy, prude or my favourite, Edwardian. What they don’t know is what’s swirling in my mind akin to a statement once made by broadcaster Stephen Fry. In response to those who take offence to swear words, or satire, his quote is: “Well, so f**king what.” (My note to the editor here was to go ahead as expected and bleep out the “uc” part)

See? I’ve just been silenced. Although, it’s expected editorial cartoonists will push the envelope, there are limits to what one may want to express even when choosing not to voice it. There are boundaries we all need to adhere to in public discourse.

For 27 years drawing editorial cartoons at the Hamilton Spectator, I’ve watched a lot of shifting of the boundaries.

Among subjects, slants, gags, texts, and artistic layouts, boundaries is just one of a multitude of other considerations I make in coming up with an editorial cartoon every day. Depending on the issue, boundaries will matter a lot, or not really at all. In the realm of editorial cartooning in which we punch up, the natural targets for satire are the people who possess the greatest power and influence. They are fair game, open season, especially when they reflect who I am as a privileged white, able bodied, cultural Protestant, 55 year old married family man.

When I look in the mirror, I see Doug Ford, who is the fairest game of them all from my perspective. Hence, my Young Doug Ford series, where my abilities to draw and to satirize meld with my experience and expertise on growing up in the suburbs in southern Ontario in the 1970s and 80s, just like the Premier. Unlike Dougie, however, I’ve always been a nerd, not the headbanger bully I portray him as.

While Doug Ford may be an obvious target for satire, venturing beyond the realms of familiar knowledge and into uncharted territories challenges the confidence of directing satire. Self-censorship based on one’s lack of knowledge and understanding sometimes needs to be considered before dipping the pen in the inkwell.

When Hamas brutally murdered over 1200 civilians and took more than 240 hostages in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, it prompted a rapid review of Middle East history. This was necessary for many in the West, including myself, who had become used to the relative calm and quiet in the region in the preceding years. Combine this with the extreme sensitivity of the events halfway around the world within communities closer to home and commentary in the form of cartooning becomes more complex when punching up.

Recently, La Presse, the largest French language newspaper in Montreal retracted and apologized for an editorial cartoon by my colleague, Serge Chapleau for portraying Benjamin Netanyahu as Nosfenyahou, a parody of the creepy vampire character from the 1922 silent horror film “Nosferatu.” The metaphorical vampire portrayal is a hallmark of political satire, aiming to provoke thought and discussion rather than perpetuate hate.

Critics argue that the vampire imagery evokes antisemitic tropes, drawing parallels to historical propaganda. I took that into thought when I signed a statement by the Association of Canadian Cartoonists defending Serge Chapleau supporting his right to criticize a leader disproportionately killing civilians through missile attacks and famine, while vouching for his defence against allegations of antisemitism.

In the end, I sided with the rights to free expression that editorial cartoonists enjoy, knowing fully well it will offend some.

Likewise, I was met with push back after my March 20 editorial cartoon depicting Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin engaged in military offensives against innocent civilians juxtaposed with Justin Trudeau announcing Canada’s decision to halting arms sales to Israel.

My mission as an editorial cartoonist includes observing Canada’s place in global affairs, and the vote by Parliament to suspend arms shipments to the Netanyahu government was significant and warranted reaction. While the cartoon may appear provocative to some, its intention is clear: to comment on current events and political decisions in a satirical manner.

Four letters to the editor essentially singing in chorus about my own cartoon alleging to be anti-Israel is as daft as saying a cartoon mocking Trudeau is anti-Canadian, or one ridiculing Biden is anti-American. One called it antisemitic, another called for an apology.

Let’s be clear: I am not an anti-semitic person. Hamas are the terrorists – I am not. I support the hostages being released asap, along with food, water, supplies, and medical aid being easily accessible to all in the Gaza strip.

The Hamilton Spectator has maintained a rich tradition of keeping editorial cartoonists on staff for longer than most newspapers across Canada. Blaine, Doug Wright, and Ivan Glassco are just some of the names that have kept the light of satire burning bright in this city.

I am immensely humbled and honoured to walk in the trail cleared, and grateful that those controlling the levers in difficult times show their value for editorial cartooning by keeping me on the payroll.

We who target the powers are sometimes subject to the violent repercussions from those who react to offence by thrashing about. In the instances when we become the news, be it the Danish cartoon controversy or the Charlie Hebdo magazine massacre, refreshers on the meaning of satire fills the airwaves.

While they can be helpful, it’s disappointing when so many people still pass judgment by declaring editorial cartoons complete fails when they don’t elicit laughter as if they are no different from strips found on the funny pages.

It’s boggling that people prove ignorance about newspapers which for ages, traditionally, carry hard news along with opinion.

It’s depressing when masses of people align themselves with politicians pledging disdain, or even revenge for media that dares to question or resist their intentions.

It’s disheartening when readers take it upon themselves to pen their own opinion to silence fair game opinion expressed in satire. To those who demand an apology for being offended by my March 20 editorial cartoon, I default back to Stephen Fry’s expression where you can refer to my thoughts spelled out above.

Cartoon by Daryl Cagle.