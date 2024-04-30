Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday April 30, 2024

Inequity Unveiled: The Double Speak of Capital Gains Tax and Political Pensions

As middle-income taxpayers navigate the labyrinth of economic challenges, recent debates surrounding capital gains tax and political pensions have unveiled a disconcerting pattern of double speak within the corridors of power. A proposed change in electoral laws would have the next fixed election date moved one week later to Oct. 27, because the original date coincides with Diwali, and this fine tuning would guarantee pensions for more than 80 MPs whether they win or lose as they pass the 6 year threshold. While the government champions tax reforms as a matter of fairness, their underlying motivations, intertwined with rewarding loyal MPs, reveal a troubling disregard for the struggles of everyday Canadians.

At the heart of the matter lies the proposed changes to capital gains taxation, ostensibly framed as a means to level the playing field and ensure equitable contributions to societal welfare. However, this narrative crumbles under scrutiny when one considers the government’s staunch defence, which seems more motivated by appeasing its political allies than by genuine concern for fiscal equity. By raising the inclusion rate on capital gains, the government not only targets wealthier earners but also conveniently provides a platform for rewarding MPs who prop up their policies.

This isn’t just about balancing the books; it’s about wielding power to benefit the few at the expense of the many. Middle-income taxpayers, already grappling with the harsh realities of inflation, stagnant wages, and mounting expenses, see through the facade of fairness. They recognize the thinly veiled attempts to placate political allies under the guise of progressive taxation, all while their own burdens continue to mount.

Moreover, the proposed changes to the set timing of the coming federal election add insult to injury. As MPs maneuver to secure their financial futures with taxpayer-funded pensions, the hypocrisy of preaching fiscal responsibility while indulging in self-serving perks is glaring. While the middle-income earners tighten their belts and make sacrifices, the political elite revel in the comfort of taxpayer largesse, further eroding public trust in the integrity of our democratic institutions.

It’s time to call out this charade for what it is: a betrayal of the public trust and a gross misallocation of resources. Middle-income taxpayers deserve better than to be pawns in a political game of self-interest. They deserve leaders who prioritize the common good over personal gain, who champion transparency and accountability, and who are committed to lifting the burdens that weigh heavily on the shoulders of hardworking families.

As we navigate these uncertain times, let us not forget the fundamental principle that government exists to serve the people, not the other way around. It’s time to demand integrity, fairness, and genuine representation from those who wield power in our name. Anything less would be a disservice to the very fabric of our democracy. (AI)

