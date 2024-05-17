Friday May 17, 2024

The Shift in Canadian Millennial Politics: From Trudeau’s Liberals to Poilievre’s Conservatives

In recent years, Canadian politics has witnessed a seismic shift, particularly among young voters. Once staunch supporters of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, millennials are now flocking to Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives, driven by a profound desire for change and a growing dissatisfaction with the status quo.

Professor David Colletto, Founder and CEO of Abacus Data, sheds light on this transition in his analysis. Colletto’s recent survey, conducted in February 2024, reveals a stark reality: millennials are increasingly pessimistic about the direction of the country. Only 24% believe Canada is headed in the right direction, while a staggering 58% feel it’s veering off course. Moreover, the federal government’s approval rating among millennials stands at a dismal 24%, with 56% expressing disapproval—a sentiment mirrored across other age groups.

Analysis: Will Conservatives Win the Youth Vote?

The decline in support for Trudeau’s Liberals among millennials is particularly striking. Colletto notes that Liberal support has plummeted from 45% in the 2015 election to a mere 20% today. Conversely, the Conservatives, under the leadership of Pierre Poilievre, have seen a remarkable surge in popularity among millennials. With 41% indicating they would vote Conservative, Poilievre has emerged as a frontrunner among young Canadians, surpassing even the success of previous Conservative leaders.

The reasons behind this shift are multifaceted, as Colletto suggests. Millennials, once enamoured with Trudeau’s promises of change, now find themselves disillusioned by the lack of progress under his leadership. Despite Trudeau’s initial appeal as a “millennial candidate,” his popularity has plummeted, with a net approval rating of -32 among young voters—comparable to the dissatisfaction expressed towards former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

This disillusionment with Trudeau is compounded by a growing desire for change among millennials. As Colletto observes, young Canadians are increasingly prioritizing issues over personality in their electoral decisions. They are drawn to leaders who offer concrete solutions to pressing economic concerns such as the cost of living, housing, and inequality—areas where Trudeau’s government has fallen short.

Enter Pierre Poilievre—a figure who embodies the hope for change among young Canadians. Poilievre’s emphasis on fiscal responsibility and economic growth resonates deeply with millennials, who see him as a viable alternative to Trudeau’s stagnating leadership. Despite concerns about the potential risks of Poilievre’s policies, many young voters view him as a beacon of hope—a leader who can deliver tangible results and steer Canada towards a brighter future.

The transition from Trudeau’s Liberals to Poilievre’s Conservatives reflects a broader trend in millennial political engagement. Faced with economic uncertainty and disillusioned by the status quo, young Canadians are asserting their influence and demanding accountability from their elected representatives. As they continue to shape the political landscape, their voices will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Canadian politics. (AI)