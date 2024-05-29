Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday May 29, 2024

Ford’s Folly: The Comedy of Errors in Early Election Antics

In the ever-unfolding saga of Ontario politics, Premier Doug Ford has recently thrown a curveball that even seasoned political pundits are scratching their heads over. According to Robert Benzie’s recent article in The Toronto Star, Ford seems to be toying with the idea of an early election call, all because he’s got the jitters about a potential Pierre Poilievre-led federal Conservative government.

Yes, you read that correctly. The man who sits at the helm of the “Progressive Conservative” party of Ontario is breaking into a cold sweat at the mere thought of a fellow conservative taking charge on the federal stage. And what’s got Ford losing sleep at night? Well, it seems he’s concerned about potential cuts, reduced transfer payments, and the possible dismantling of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s electric-vehicle strategy. Because, you know, nothing spells disaster for Ontario quite like the idea of more electric cars hitting the road.

News: Tory insiders say fear of a Pierre Poilievre victory has Doug Ford considering an early election call

In a move that can only be described as political theatre at its finest, he’s rushing to liberalize booze sales in corner stores to distract us from the impending doom of a Poilievre government. Because what better way to calm our nerves than with a bottle of Chardonnay and a six-pack of IPA?

Of course, Ford’s early election antics haven’t gone unnoticed by his political foes. Bonnie Crombie’s Liberals and Marit Stiles’s New Democrats are seizing the opportunity to poke fun at Ford’s expense, labeling his maneuver as “cynical and self-serving.” And who can blame them? It’s not every day that a premier admits he’s shaking in his boots at the prospect of a federal colleague taking office.

Alas, history tells us that the pendulum swings both ways. According to the esteemed “Underhill balance theory,” when Ontario voters elect Liberals federally, they tend to elect Tories provincially. And vice versa. It’s like a political seesaw, only with more podiums and fewer playground rules. So, rest assured, if Poilievre wins in Ottawa, Crombie’s Liberals will likely triumph in Ontario. Or so the theory goes.

In the meantime, let’s sit back, sip our drinks (thanks, Doug!), and enjoy the spectacle unfolding before us. Because if there’s one thing Ontario politics never fails to deliver, it’s a healthy dose of entertainment. And with Doug Ford leading the charge, the laughs just keep coming.

So, here’s to you, Premier Ford, and your early election antics. May your wine be aged, your beer be chilled, and your political manoeuvres be the talk of the town. Cheers! (AI)

