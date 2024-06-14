By Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday June 14, 2024

Pierre Poilievre’s Wilful Ignorance is a Betrayal of Leadership

Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Party leader, has refused to access a classified national security and intelligence report on foreign interference, making him the sole federal leader to do so. This decision is not just baffling; it is a dereliction of duty. Leadership is about confronting uncomfortable truths and making informed decisions for the nation’s welfare. Poilievre’s choice to remain in the dark is a display of wilful ignorance that raises serious concerns about his suitability to lead the country.

Perhaps Poilievre is scared of finding out? If members of his party are involved in foreign interference, he would be expected to act decisively. By avoiding the briefing, Poilievre can continue his blissful ignorance and place all the blame on the Liberals. Indeed, the Liberals have much to answer for, having been slow to address foreign interference, but this does not absolve Poilievre from his responsibilities. As the Official Loyal Opposition, it is his job to scrutinize and act upon such crucial matters. His refusal to do so is a failure in his role, raising questions about whether he would similarly decline to see national security reports if he became Prime Minister.

Analysis: A ‘cloud of suspicion’ hangs over Parliament — and no one knows what to do about it

Poilievre’s actions demonstrate an unwillingness to genuinely understand the issues at hand. The Conservatives have multiple members on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) that reviewed the intelligence and wrote the report. If his party is implicated, it is up to him to confront this head-on and take necessary actions. Instead, he chooses to criticize the Liberals without taking proactive steps to address potential threats within his own ranks.

Running for Prime Minister of Canada means dealing with classified information. Access to such reports has not prevented other leaders from advocating for truth and accountability. Canada’s allies in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance routinely manage to balance secrecy with public accountability. Poilievre should follow their example, showing that he can handle sensitive information responsibly while still taking decisive action.

For the sake of our country, this is an opportunity for Poilievre to lead where Trudeau has failed. Poilievre could go on camera and declare, “If anyone in the party is helping a foreign power, it will be dealt with decisively. I will not allow it on my watch.” This would demonstrate real leadership and reassure Canadians that he prioritizes national security over partisan politics. Yet, his refusal to engage with the classified report suggests he prefers plausible deniability, especially considering the report includes information on two Conservative leadership races, one of which he won. This behaviour suggests he fears what he might find.

Poilievre’s actions reveal a preference for obfuscation and partisan attacks rather than responsible governance. This is a matter of national security with hints of possible treason. As a citizen and taxpayer, I want to know who is responsible, regardless of their party affiliation. Poilievre should want to know that too if he genuinely aspires to lead the country.

Video: Poilievre ‘deeply irresponsible’ for not reading foreign interference report: NDP leader

It is stunning that a leader of the opposition, and a likely next governing party leader, would refuse to view highly sensitive documents crucial to national security. By doing so, Poilievre fails to show the leadership required during times of geopolitical upheaval. Elizabeth May, despite leading a party with only two seats, has shown more seriousness and responsibility on this issue than Poilievre.

While he slams Trudeau for being soft on foreign interference, he refuses to take the opportunity to show what responsible leadership looks like. This was his moment to rise above partisan politics and he chose to stay in the shadows. Canadians deserve leaders who are willing to face the truth and act decisively for the good of the country. Poilievre’s refusal to engage with the classified report is not just disappointing; it is a dangerous abdication of responsibility. In times of national security threats, Canadians need leaders who will confront the issues head-on, not hide from them. Poilievre’s wilful ignorance is a betrayal of the leadership he aspires to. (AI)