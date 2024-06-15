By Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday June 15, 2024

Reflections of a Proud Dad and Son

Father’s Day has always held a special place in my heart. As both a father and a son, this day resonates deeply with me, allowing me to reflect on the intricate tapestry of love, responsibility, and legacy that binds generations together. My journey through fatherhood, coupled with the honour of being a son to an extraordinary man, has taught me profound lessons about life, love, and the enduring bonds of family.

As I prepare to spend this Father’s Day with my two remarkable daughters and my 90-year-old father, I am reminded of the rich history behind this cherished day. The roots of Father’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th century in the United States. Inspired by the establishment of Mother’s Day, Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, sought to create a day to honour her father, a Civil War veteran and single parent who raised six children. Her efforts led to the first official Father’s Day celebration on June 19, 1910. Over time, the idea gained traction, and in 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law a bill making Father’s Day a permanent national holiday, celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

In Canada, we embraced this tradition with similar enthusiasm. Given our close cultural and social ties with the United States, many Canadian holidays and traditions have been influenced by American practices, including Father’s Day. By the early to mid-20th century, Canadians began to observe Father’s Day, celebrating it in much the same way as our neighbours to the south.

This weekend, as I sit down for lunch with my father, I can’t help but marvel at the life he’s lived and the legacy he’s built. At 90 years old, he remains a pillar of strength and wisdom. His stories of resilience and perseverance, from his early days to the challenges he faced, are a testament to the enduring spirit of fatherhood. Sharing a meal with him is more than just a tradition; it’s an opportunity to honour the man who has been a guiding light in my life.

Later, as I gather with my daughters for a dinner of Chinese food, I am filled with immense pride. Watching them grow into confident, compassionate young women has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Our time together is precious, filled with laughter, meaningful conversations, and shared memories. These moments remind me of the profound impact a father can have on his children, shaping their values, dreams, and the people they become.

In reflecting on the dual role I play as both a father and a son, I am reminded of the famous words by poet Rudyard Kipling in his poem “If—”:

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

Kipling’s words encapsulate the essence of what it means to be a father—steadfast, patient, and wise. They remind me of the values my father instilled in me and the principles I strive to impart to my daughters.

Father’s Day is more than a celebration; it is a reflection on the enduring bonds that unite us. It is a day to honour the sacrifices, love, and guidance of our fathers while recognizing the profound responsibility and joy of fatherhood. As I look into the eyes of my father and my daughters, I see the unbroken chain of love and legacy that binds us together, and I am filled with gratitude for the role I play in this beautiful tapestry of life.

And thank goodness for Artificial Intelligence for throwing these sentiments together in lightening speed! (AI)