Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday, June 25, 2024

The Science Centre is the latest casualty of Doug Ford’s policy of neglect

The abrupt closure of the Ontario Science Centre is a glaring reflection of Premier Doug Ford’s administration’s approach to public infrastructure and governance. This situation, marked by strategic neglect and controversial redevelopment plans, echoes the handling of other public assets like the Greenbelt, raising significant concerns about transparency, priorities, and potential cronyism.

The Ontario Science Centre, opened in 1969, has been an integral part of the province’s cultural and educational landscape. However, years of deferred maintenance and underfunding have left the facility in a state of disrepair. An engineering report revealed that the centre’s roof was at risk of collapsing, necessitating immediate closure to ensure public safety.

Despite the obvious need for regular maintenance and timely repairs, successive Ontario governments, including Ford’s administration, have repeatedly deferred necessary projects. Since 2017, 42 maintenance projects were deferred, highlighting a pattern of neglect that ultimately led to the current crisis. This neglect aligns with a broader trend seen in the handling of other public assets, where lack of investment is used as a pretext for drastic measures.

The decision to relocate the Science Centre to Ontario Place is part of a larger redevelopment plan that includes a privately owned Therme spa. This move has been highly controversial, with accusations of arbitrary decision-making and lack of public consultation. Critics argue that this relocation is a thinly veiled attempt to justify the closure of the current facility, allowing private developers to benefit from prime real estate.

Opposition politicians and community leaders have expressed skepticism about the government’s intentions, suggesting that the move is more about benefiting Ford’s allies than about genuinely improving public services. The timing and nature of the closure have further fuelled these suspicions, with many viewing it as a premeditated strategy to pave the way for private development.

The handling of the Science Centre’s closure bears striking similarities to the Ford government’s approach to the Greenbelt development. In both cases, there have been allegations of backroom deals and favouritism towards developers with close ties to the Progressive Conservative party. The Greenbelt controversy involved plans to open up protected lands for development, benefiting a select group of developers, many of whom were significant donors to the PC party.

This pattern of governance raises serious concerns about the integrity and motivations behind such decisions. It suggests a governance style that prioritizes the interests of a few well-connected individuals over the broader public good.

The closure of the Ontario Science Centre is not just a loss of a physical space but a significant blow to the community, particularly in neighbourhoods like Thorncliffe Park. The Centre has been a vital resource for education and cultural enrichment, and its loss will leave a void that virtual programs and pop-up experiences cannot fully replace.

Furthermore, the lack of transparency and perceived cronyism erode public trust in the government’s stewardship of public assets. The secrecy surrounding the financial details of the redevelopment deal, including the terms of the lease with Therme and the long-term plans for Ontario Place, exacerbates this distrust.

The closure of the Ontario Science Centre under Doug Ford’s government is a stark example of “demolition by neglect,” where strategic underfunding and deferred maintenance are used to justify controversial redevelopment plans. This approach not only undermines the preservation of public heritage but also raises significant ethical concerns about governance and accountability. As taxpayers and citizens, it is crucial to demand greater transparency, prioritize the maintenance and enhancement of public assets, and resist policies that disproportionately benefit a select few at the expense of the many.

In the end, the Ontario Science Centre’s fate should serve as a wake-up call to scrutinize and challenge the decisions made by those in power, ensuring that public resources are managed with integrity and foresight for the benefit of all Ontarians. (AI)