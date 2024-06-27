Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday June 27, 2024

Biden vs. Trump: The Debate From Hell – A Spectacle of Epic Proportions

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather ’round for what promises to be the most entertaining show of the decade! Forget your popcorn—this is kettle corn territory, folks. In one corner, we have the reigning champ of gaffes and whispers, President Joe Biden. In the other, the master of mayhem, the Sultan of Shenanigans, former President Donald Trump. Welcome to the 2024 Presidential Debate: The Circus Edition!

According to Edith Olmsted of The New Republic, Trump’s approach to debate prep involves more casual chats with his fans than rigorous policy discussions. Picture him lounging in a gilded room, tossing out one-liners to Chris Stigall like a stand-up comedian at an open mic night. Meanwhile, Biden is reportedly holed up at Camp David, cramming for the debate like it’s a college final he forgot about until the night before.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, whom Trump has preemptively accused of bias, will moderate this spectacle. Think of them less as referees and more as lion tamers trying to keep our two aging beasts from mauling each other—or themselves. Tapper and Bash, both seasoned veterans, are well-prepared for this, having described the 2020 debate as a “hot mess” and a “s—show.”

Expectations are lower than a limbo stick at a geriatric disco. James Hibberd from The Hollywood Reporter sets the stage perfectly, comparing the debate to a Renaissance fair run by an 86-year-old king who refuses to retire. Our candidates are like two King Georges clinging to power, except they’re not battling over turkey legs—they’re vying for control of the free world.

Biden’s goal? To appear coherent for 90 minutes. Trump’s? To not seem utterly unhinged. It’s like watching a high-wire act without a safety net, and we’re all holding our breath, waiting for someone to fall.

One welcome change: the introduction of mutable microphones. This isn’t just a nod to basic decorum; it’s a necessity. Picture Trump’s mic going silent mid-rant, his face turning beet red as he gestures wildly to an audience that isn’t there. Meanwhile, Biden’s team has nixed the live audience, which Hibberd argues makes him look a bit cowardly. After all, shouldn’t a president be able to handle a few boos if he’s going to handle global crises?

Speculation is rife that Trump might pull another no-show, a stunt he’s performed in the past. If he does show up, expect a barrage of accusations about Biden’s supposed performance-enhancing drugs, a projection straight out of Trump’s playbook. On the other side, Biden’s likely to have a few choice words ready, aiming to keep his cool under the expected barrage of Trumpian interruptions.

So, sit back, relax, and prepare to watch through your fingers. This debate promises to be less about policies and more about who can out-entertain the other. It’s less a political event and more a reality TV showdown. In the words of Hibberd, get the kettle corn ready. This is going to be one hell of a show.

Whether it ends in chaos, comedy, or catastrophe, one thing’s for sure: we won’t be forgetting this debate anytime soon. So tune in, America! Your democracy might be at stake, but at least you’ll be entertained. (AI)