Saturday July 13, 2024

The Wild West of Print on Demand

For those who know me, it’s no secret that for years I’ve been sharing my unique designs through Redbubble and TeePublic. My passion for creating original art has brought over 300 captivating pieces to life, each one reflecting my journey as an editorial cartoonist since 1997. Whether you’re a history buff or simply looking for something special, my gallery has something for everyone! Thousands of people around the world have made purchases of my designs over the years. There’s a nice steady flow of royalties I receive every month from sales – not enough for me to quit my day job, but enough to help pay the bills in our soaring cost of living world!

What follows though, is the sinister side of being an artist making a few bucks on selling online.

Welcome to the chaotic realm of print on demand, where creativity meets copycats, and ethical practices seem like a distant dream. It’s a jungle out there, and unfortunately, companies like Printerval, AliExpress and yes, Amazon.com are swinging from the branches, ready to snatch up original artwork without a second thought.

Take my design of Theodore Roosevelt, for instance. Proudly available on my Redbubble shop here, this piece showcases Roosevelt’s larger-than-life personality and historical significance. Yet, what’s this? A quick glance reveals that it has been repurposed by multiple intellectual property thieves:

Jeff A Jacobson over on Printerval? Check it out here.

over on Printerval? Check it out here. Divya Agrawal , another thief, who thought it would be a good idea to steal my design, available here.

, another thief, who thought it would be a good idea to steal my design, available here. Then there’s Teal Narwhal Lillis , who decided to jump on the bandwagon with a slightly different take on my design, found here.

, who decided to jump on the bandwagon with a slightly different take on my design, found here. And let’s not forget Ryan Miller, who has his own version floating around here.

Nice try, everyone, but originality seems to have taken a vacation!

It doesn’t stop there. Amazon.com, the giant conglomerate dominating the planet sells all kinds of repurposed intellectual property.

I’ve spent the past two weeks of my own Summer holidays making DMCA reports to Jeff Bezos’ worker bees getting nothing done about the following designs, so maybe Jeff, the latest Intellectual Property Thief Donkey inductee to my pantheon will be shamed into finally doing something.

Ulysses S. Grant: So, GFL Graphics thought they could swipe my design and sell it on Amazon—guess originality isn’t their strong suit! Legit here vs. Pirate here. Look carefully at his left heel where it says “MacKay Cartoons” – still not enough evidence for Amazon to remove it. To them it’s just fine because some sucker will drop $5 on a blurry low resolution image. Did they come to their senses and removetheir willful act of piracy? Here it is in perpetuity.

John Adams: Vision Graphics clearly couldn’t resist lifting my John Adams design and calling it their own—creative genius at work! Legit here vs. Pirate here.

Donald Trump: MagX USA decided my Trump magnet was fair game for a quick cash grab—nothing says “artist” like recycling! Legit here vs. Pirate here.

The China based AliExpress print-on-design company is an arm of the e-commerce giant based in Hangzhou. It is the east’s answer to to the west’s Amazon.com, and the company is especially egregious in its disregard for intellectual property rights. Its infringement reporting process is particularly tedious and requires handing over a lot of personal details before even considering reports. Do I want to hand over documentation to a foreign actor at the centre of controversy surrounding political interference? Uh, no. So my policy is to let them and all of you know of their criminal activity right here:

The AliExpress repurposed version of my President Theodore Roosevelt design through this link, which was ripped off from my original work on Redbubble through this link.

The AliExpress repurposed version of my President Abraham Lincoln design through this link, which was ripped off from my original work through this link. The abusing individual seller’s account name is Lorraine Living Store (such a nice boutique name – find your choice pirated merchandise here!)

The AliExpress repurposed version of my Karl Marx design (I know, ironic as it is) through this link, which was ripped off from my original work through this link. The abusing individual seller’s account name is Felice Livingroom Store (how quaint.)

I expect the company to remain blissfully unaware of these infractions. I’ve informed AliExpress of these violations even though my website’s firewall prevents any visitors from mainland China to access it through the Internet. They don’t care.

This isn’t just a one-off incident. Countless creators like me are battling the tidal wave of theft that floods these POD platforms. It’s a sad reality that many of these companies prioritize profit over principles, turning a blind eye to the rampant design piracy that plagues their marketplaces. They seem perfectly content to churn out pixelated, low-quality products that inevitably end up in landfills, all while raking in the cash.

What’s more frustrating? The vast number of dissatisfied customers who, after receiving their shoddy products, leave scathing reviews, AliExpress, Amazon. It’s like ordering a gourmet meal and getting a cold microwave dinner instead. These POD giants need to realize that when they allow thieves to thrive, they’re not just hurting artists; they’re damaging their own reputations.

I can attest from my own experience that the companies I contract in terms of vending, distribution and billing – Redbubble and TeePublic – are excellent. They act swiftly on the odd ripoffs that weasel their way on to the platform, and for the most part ensure that the best quality of purchases are delivered to their customers. They also allow sellers to determine their royalties. Mine are mostly set at 25%, which is, yes, pretty high, but fair.

So, here’s my challenge to these companies: If you’re going to profit off artists’ hard work, at least have the decency to vet your sellers and enforce some standards. Because right now, it looks like a free-for-all where creativity goes to die.

Let’s make some noise, folks! If you care about supporting true artistry, think twice before buying from these platforms. We need to hold these companies accountable for their actions, or lack thereof. The future of creative integrity hangs in the balance, and it’s time to start shaming the companies that prioritize profits over principles.