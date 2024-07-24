Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday July 25, 2024

Canada’s Soccer Scandal: A Humiliating Start to Paris 2024

In a misstep that has overshadowed their gold-medal glory, the Canadian women’s soccer team has managed to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympics with a scandal that’s less “sportsmanship” and more “spy game.” Yes, Canada’s latest Olympic entry is not a record-breaking performance but a full-blown scandal involving espionage with a drone.

Let’s put this into perspective. When we talk about state-sponsored doping, countries like Russia, China, and North Korea come to mind. Russia’s doping scandal, exposed in 2015, involved a sprawling state-supported program so elaborate it could have been scripted by a spy novelist. This wasn’t just about athletes taking banned substances; it was a coordinated effort involving falsified tests and a state-run cover-up. The fallout? Russian athletes were banned from competing under their flag, and the country faced severe sanctions from international sports organizations.

News: Canadian Women’s Soccer Team Caught Spying on Opponent With Drone Ahead of Olympics

China, too, has had its fair share of doping controversies. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Chinese government’s doping programs were so widespread that they seemed to be operating with the sole purpose of winning medals at any cost. This systematic abuse led to stripped medals and a long-term black mark on their sports programs, with many athletes suffering lasting health consequences.

North Korea, while less documented, has not escaped suspicion. Allegations of state-sponsored doping have hovered over the country, with rumours suggesting a pattern of using performance-enhancing drugs to elevate its athletes on the world stage. Despite the murkiness of the evidence, the association with such practices damages their reputation.

Fast forward to Canada’s present-day debacle: our women’s soccer team, in a bid for an edge over New Zealand, turned to spying—using a drone to capture training sessions. French authorities caught Joseph Lombardi, an unaccredited analyst, and assistant coach Jasmine Mander in the act. They were promptly sent home, and head coach Bev Priestman offered to step down from the opening match, a gesture accepted in an attempt to salvage some semblance of integrity. Yet, the damage was done.

Opinion: Canada’s soccer spying scandal is a humiliating way to kick off Paris 2024

The Canadian Olympic Committee’s decision to mandate ethics training for staff following these Games underscores a glaring issue: if we need to be reminded that cheating is wrong, we have a bigger problem. This scandal, involving the unauthorized drone and espionage, not only casts a long shadow over the team’s achievements but also puts Canada in an uncomfortable spotlight, alongside those infamous states known for their ethical breaches.

So, ask yourself, is this the legacy Canada wants to build at Paris 2024? Are we aiming to join the ranks of Russia, China, and North Korea in the annals of disgrace? This isn’t just a minor lapse; it’s a significant blemish on a nation that once prided itself on fairness and sportsmanship.

As the Olympic Games unfold, will Canada be remembered for its athletic prowess or for this sordid episode? The hope is that this scandal will be seen as an isolated incident in an otherwise illustrious sporting tradition. However, if this is the new face of Canadian sportsmanship, perhaps our Olympic motto needs a rethink—“Own the Podium by Any Means Necessary” might be closer to the truth than we’d like to admit. (AI)