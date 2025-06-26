Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday June 26, 2025

Ontario’s Climate Conundrum: Promises vs. Reality

In recent years, Ontario’s approach to climate change has raised serious concerns among environmentalists, scientists, and citizens alike. The province’s leadership, under Premier Doug Ford and Environment Minister Todd McCarthy, has consistently demonstrated a troubling pattern of prioritizing economic development over environmental stewardship. With the dismantling of the cap-and-trade program, opposition to federal carbon pricing, and the controversial pursuit of development in the Greenbelt, it is evident that climate change is alarmingly low on their priority list.

News: Ontario environment minister said ‘we are on track’ to meet 2030 climate targets. Internal docs disagree

The rhetoric from Ontario’s leaders, claiming that the province is “on track” to meet its 2030 climate targets, is increasingly at odds with internal assessments and the lived reality of intensifying climate impacts. Internal documents reveal that Ontario is set to miss its emissions reduction targets, contradicting public statements made by Minister McCarthy. This disconnect between words and actions is emblematic of a broader trend of apathy towards the climate crisis.

Globally, we are witnessing the devastating consequences of a warming planet. Wildfires, extreme heat, and once-in-a-century floods are becoming annual occurrences, wreaking havoc on communities and ecosystems. The data is irrefutable: human-induced climate change is driving these disasters, and urgent action is needed to curb carbon emissions.

Yet, Ontario finds itself in the company of leaders who seem to rely on faith over data to guide environmental policy. This is not just an Ontario issue. With a U.S. President who dismisses environmental concerns and a Canadian federal government under Mark Carney that has capitulated on carbon pricing, it feels as though climate denial and inaction have found an unsettling foothold in North American politics.

Analysis: Doug Ford’s Bill 5 will lead to environmental “slaughter fest”

The path forward requires more than empty promises and political posturing. It demands genuine commitment to policies that reduce emissions, protect natural habitats, and transition to renewable energy. This is not merely an environmental issue; it is an economic and social imperative. The costs of inaction—both financial and human—are far greater than those of implementing robust climate policies.

Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the voters. It is imperative for citizens to hold their leaders accountable and demand action grounded in science and data. We need politicians who not only acknowledge the climate crisis but are willing to take bold steps to address it. The future of Ontario, and indeed the planet, depends on our collective resolve to act decisively and ambitiously in the face of this existential threat. It’s time to move beyond rhetoric and embrace the reality that climate action cannot wait.

All The Rages (in 2 Parts)

Part I: Not achieving Emission Targets

We keep hearing the same old “it’s time to move beyond talk” line, but where’s the action? Right now, it seems like nobody is really bothered about the climate crisis. Doug Ford and his sidekick Todd McCarthy seem to think they can just coast along, relying on blind faith instead of hard facts and data to hit those climate targets.

And, of course, you can always count on the usual crowd of politicians and climate deniers who love to point fingers at China and India, claiming that if they’re not doing anything, neither should we. As if using their recklessness as a role model is somehow going to solve the crisis. Newsflash: ignoring the problem because someone else is doing worse isn’t going to make it go away.

Look at the bigger picture: the U.S. has a President who couldn’t care less about the environment, and Mark Carney’s federal government is caving on carbon pricing. Ontario fits right in with this crowd. Meanwhile, wildfires are raging, temperatures are soaring, and floods that should happen once in a century are now a yearly disaster. The evidence is piling up that our planet’s heating up, and if we don’t cut carbon emissions, we’re in big trouble.

Ford and McCarthy can’t just wing it on climate change. This needs real attention, not just lip service. It’s on us as voters to push for leaders who genuinely care and are committed to hitting those climate targets.

And now ye olde refrain: Time to get serious and make some noise for real change!

Part II: AI Excitement

If you’re a regular at the Graeme Gallery here on Substack, you’re probably used to my relentless calls for climate action and my experiments with animating editorial cartoons. In today’s digital age, the old tools of Bristol boards, pen nibs, and black ink are a distant memory. I left that behind when I was let go from my office at the Hamilton Spectator on the day the WHO declared the COVID pandemic.

Since then, I’ve created all my work on an iPad Pro using an iPencil and the ProCreate app. This software captures a time-lapse video of the cartoon’s creation. I use Capcut to condense these videos, showcasing the line drawing, colouring, and adding text, voiceovers, sound effects, and music. What used to be a full day’s work for the next morning’s paper is now an engaging digital segment.

Now, AI has entered the scene, offering a whole new layer of animation. My fascination with AI feels like my first driverless car ride in Phoenix, Arizona, last year. It’s incredible at first—handing over control to a machine—but it soon becomes routine. Those AI-generated clips of Donald Trump sumo wrestling or on a beach with Vladimir Putin are amusing but quickly lose their novelty.

I acknowledge the irony of a cartoonist critiquing the government’s lacklustre climate efforts while using cutting-edge tech that consumes energy. This is my first foray into incorporating AI into my work. You’ll notice it in some scenes where I let the “AI God” modify my intellectual property randomly. I used the online website HailuoAI to generate some of the scenes.

I’m not sure how useful this will be for me moving forward, but it’s worth exploring.