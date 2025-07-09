Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday July 9, 2025

Carney Folds a Bad Hand at the Right Time

As Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government announced the eleventh-hour cancellation of Canada’s long-planned Digital Services Tax (DST), many critics—predictably—rushed to frame the move as a capitulation, a humiliation, a sign of diplomatic incompetence. Robyn Urback, writing in The Globe and Mail, likened Carney’s posture to a “chicken dance,” accusing him of flapping and folding in the face of Donald Trump’s latest trade tantrum. The dominant narrative from opposition benches and comment threads alike is that Canada blinked, and that the Prime Minister sold out our integrity.

But this breathless critique misses the point—and badly overstates both the importance of the DST and the value of standing one’s ground for its sake.

Yes, the optics were less than ideal: a tax announced under the previous Trudeau government, long delayed and then abruptly cancelled the night before collections were to begin. Yes, it came in response to Trump’s inflammatory declaration on Truth Social that all trade talks with Canada would be suspended. But if you’re trying to conduct serious negotiations with an impulsive U.S. president who thrives on public shows of dominance, the smarter move isn’t to dig in—it’s to duck and deflect. That’s not cowardice. It’s strategic realism.

Opinion: The digital services tax was bad policy, but killing it now makes us look terribly weak

Even if you support taxing big tech—and many Canadians do—the DST was deeply flawed policy. It would have added a mere $1.4 billion annually to government revenue, while inviting retaliatory measures against more than $700 billion in goods and services Canada exports to the United States. Google had already begun passing costs onto Canadian advertisers. And perhaps most damning, the OECD is already in the late stages of crafting a multilateral digital tax agreement, expected in 2026 or 2027. Why rush into a go-it-alone tax that angers your largest trading partner and your own business community, for a short-term gain you might have to roll back anyway?

Critics argue Carney should have scrapped the tax months ago, and they’re not wrong. But to now say that its cancellation constitutes a diplomatic collapse stretches credulity. As one commenter noted, there’s no reason the DST couldn’t be reintroduced later—perhaps within a broader, OECD-aligned framework—if talks with the U.S. break down. What was needed in this moment wasn’t a grand gesture of defiance. It was a de-escalation.

Anyone who’s watched Donald Trump operate—through two presidential terms, global summits, and enough diplomatic ruptures to fill a trilogy—knows that he requires the perception of victory. He needs his headlines. He needs to say “I crushed the other guy.” This is how he negotiates, how he governs, how he breathes.

So if Canada can toss him a symbolic win—killing a policy we probably should have killed anyway—in exchange for getting trade talks back on track, then that’s not surrender. That’s tactical appeasement. It’s ducking now in order to land something more meaningful later: a durable, modernized Canada-U.S. trade and security agreement.

Several reader comments got it exactly right. One wrote: “This whole debacle made us look weak and silly and humiliated. Never bluff.” But what if the bluff was inherited from the Trudeau government, already exposed, and the only move left was to fold gracefully and keep the game going? Another put it even more clearly: “Take the public opinion hit in the short term in order to get a signed agreement. It will be crowed about by the White House as a great triumph, but it will be a move towards getting the private sector investment we must have.”

News: What is Canada’s digital services tax and why is it infuriating Trump?

Carney understands the stakes here. The long-term survival of Canada’s economy depends not on sticking to a flawed tax, but on securing trade certainty, attracting investment, and avoiding unnecessary shocks. Sometimes that means letting the other guy do his victory lap.

Is it annoying to watch Trump crow about a “win” at Canada’s expense? Sure. Does it bruise the pride to see the White House press secretary say Canada “caved”? Absolutely. But if that moment of chest-thumping helps clear the path toward a real, grown-up agreement that protects Canadian jobs, industries, and sovereignty—then so be it.

There are bigger battles ahead. Carney would be wise to save his elbows-up posture for a hill that actually matters.