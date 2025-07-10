Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday July 12, 2025

The Great Lakes at Risk

In the delicate balance of preserving our planet’s natural resources, the Great Lakes stand as a vital beacon of life and sustainability. Spanning 1,200 miles from Minnesota to central New York, these lakes hold 20% of the world’s fresh surface water and provide drinking water to more than 40 million people. They support a thriving ecosystem of 3,500 species and are central to a $750 billion annual economy. Yet, under the Trump administration, these treasures are under unprecedented threat.

The recent article from The Guardian paints a sobering picture of the current administration’s disregard for environmental stewardship. Proposed budget cuts to the U.S.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other key federal agencies threaten to undermine decades of progress in protecting the Great Lakes. Moreover, the administration’s inclination to withdraw from international agreements with Canada raises alarming questions about the future of these vital waters.

The Trump administration’s rhetoric and actions reveal a troubling willingness to prioritize short-term economic gains over long-term environmental sustainability. The proposed diversion of Great Lakes water to other parts of the United States, if pursued, could have disastrous consequences for both ecological balance and international relations.

The Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement and other binational treaties with Canada are more than mere formalities; they are commitments to stewardship, cooperation, and shared responsibility. They represent a promise to future generations that these waters will remain pristine and abundant.

State governments and regional organizations have admirably stepped in to fill some gaps left by federal funding cuts, but their efforts alone cannot replace the comprehensive support and enforcement capabilities of the federal government. Without a strong federal commitment, the risks of pollution, invasive species, and water-level fluctuations could escalate, threatening the very fabric of life in the region.

Silence and inaction are not options. The Great Lakes are not just a regional concern; they are a national treasure and an international responsibility. We must demand that the Trump administration uphold its obligations under international agreements and prioritize the health and sustainability of the Great Lakes.

To protect these precious waters, we need bipartisan support, increased public awareness, and unwavering advocacy. The Great Lakes are our Yellowstone, our Grand Canyon—a wonder of the world that demands our respect, care, and vigilance. It’s time to stand up for the Great Lakes and ensure that they remain a thriving legacy for generations to come.