Friday July 18, 2025

Pierre Poilievre's strategic run in Battle River-Crowfoot faces irony and controversy as the Longest Ballot Committee challenges traditional electoral norms.

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday July 18, 2025

Also Published in The Toronto Star.

Parachutes and Protest: Poilievre’s Battle in Battle River

Mark Carney's effective leadership highlights Pierre Poilievre's diminished relevance in Canadian politics.

June 27, 2025

As the summer sun casts its warm glow over Canada, the political arena seems unusually quiet, offering a much-needed respite from the roller coaster of events that marked the first half of the year. Yet, amidst this calm, one event stands out as the centrepiece of political intrigue: the by-election in the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot. It’s a spectacle that combines elements of strategy, irony, and a touch of comedy, all centred around one of the most polarizing figures in Canadian politics, Pierre Poilievre.

Poilievre’s journey to Battle River-Crowfoot is a testament to the unpredictability of political fortunes. Once on a clear path to becoming Canada’s Prime Minister, Poilievre now finds himself in a struggle to maintain relevance and leadership within his own party. His decision to run as a “parachute candidate” in this Conservative stronghold is a strategic move designed to ensure his seat in Parliament, yet it is not without its share of irony and controversy.

News: ‘This is a scam’: Poilievre wants rules changed to stop long ballot protests

Canada's Conservative Party grapples with internal divisions, leadership scrutiny, and the challenge of uniting diverse ideological factions.

May 1, 2025

The Longest Ballot Committee, with its mission to flood the ballot with a record number of candidates, has added a layer of complexity to this by-election. Their actions, intended to highlight the need for electoral reform, have sparked debates about democracy and political tactics. Poilievre’s call to increase the candidacy requirements to 1,000 signatures is seen by some as a necessary step to maintain electoral integrity, while others view it as a threat to the democratic process.

It’s a classic case of political maneuvering where both sides claim the moral high ground. On one hand, we have Poilievre, a long-serving career politician, who, much like populist leaders such as Donald Trump, appears driven by ambition, sometimes at the expense of broader political realities. On the other, there are those who argue that the Longest Ballot Committee’s tactics are a legitimate form of protest, even if they complicate the electoral process.

What makes this situation particularly rich is the juxtaposition of Poilievre’s current predicament with his past. Here is a leader, once confident in his path to the highest office, now navigating the complexities of a by-election in the safest seat available, while simultaneously decrying the presence of other “parachute” candidates. It’s a scenario that seems almost theatrical in its irony.

News: Longest Ballot Committee strikes back at Poilievre’s criticism

Pierre Poilievre faces challenges adapting his strategy against the fresh leadership of Mark Carney, as Canada's political dynamics shift from opposition to unity.

March 15, 2025

Critics from all sides have emerged, with some questioning the need for a by-election in such a safe seat, while others decry the costs associated with an election filled with “joke candidates.” Yet, amidst these complaints, the underlying narrative remains one of political survival and adaptation.

As we watch this by-election unfold, it’s a reminder of the cyclical nature of politics. Leaders rise and fall, strategies shift, and new challenges emerge. For Poilievre, this by-election is not just a contest for a parliamentary seat but a test of his leadership and resilience. Whether he emerges strengthened or further weakened will shape the political landscape in the months to come.

In the end, the Battle River-Crowfoot by-election is more than just a local political event; it’s a window into the broader dynamics of Canadian politics, where ambition, strategy, and irony coalesce in a uniquely compelling narrative.

A Cartoonist’s Delight in the Summer Silly Season

My editorial cartoon in the Friday edition of the Hamilton Spectator: https://www.thespec.com/opinion/editorial-cartoons/parachute-candidates-perturb-poilievre/article_8b26210a-430b-5aa9-a44f-e4c5e22a2b00.html

As the summer silly season settles in, providing a much-needed breather from the political whirlwind of the first half of the year, there emerges a gem of a story that’s a veritable feast for editorial cartoonists like myself: Pierre Poilievre in the Battle River-Crowfoot by-election.

Poilievre, once a confident career politician with aspirations of becoming Canada’s Prime Minister, now finds himself in the somewhat comedic role of a parachute candidate. It’s a scene ripe with irony and satire. Picture him, metaphorically grovelling for a job, while the Longest Ballot Committee orchestrates a circus of candidates nipping at his heels. For cartoonists, this isn’t just low-hanging fruit; it’s the golden apple of the season.

The political landscape has indeed been a roller coaster, and the relative quiet is refreshing. Yet, this by-election drama shines a spotlight on Poilievre’s journey. Once steady on the path to the top, he now navigates a landscape littered with political sniping, tactical maneuvers, and the looming threat of a leadership review. Like many populist leaders, Poilievre’s ambition sometimes blinds him to the broader picture, reminiscent of Justin Trudeau’s own challenges clinging to power.

Polls suggest that the Conservative prospects aren’t improving with Poilievre at the helm, yet here we are, watching this political theatre unfold. The usual complaints about by-election costs in a safe seat and the tactic of stacking the ballot with joke candidates only add layers to this already rich narrative.

Above all, the image of Poilievre, Canada’s opposition leader, parachuting into the safest seat in the country after a national repudiation is a scene almost too good to be true. As he rails against other parachute candidates, the irony is delicious. For cartoonists, every moment of this saga is a gift, a chance to capture the absurdity and drama of a political figure navigating one of the most humiliating chapters of his career.

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to my Substack newsletter, where I share weekly editorial cartoons every Saturday morning. Substack is a crucial platform for me amidst the uncertainties of being a staff cartoonist, especially given recent layoffs and newspaper closures affecting our field. Check out my making-of animated editorial cartoon for July 18, 2025, below! Oh, these notes register hardly any traffic. Kindly click like it if you do, it’ll encourage me to post more!

– The Graeme Gallery

Read on Substack