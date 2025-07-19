Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday July 19, 2025

Why Canadians Should Choose Domestic Travel to Bolster Our Economy

As political tensions between Canada and the United States continue to rise, a unique opportunity emerges for Canadians to make impactful choices that strengthen our own economy. The decision to travel domestically instead of venturing south is more than just a response to the current geopolitical climate; it is a conscious effort to invest in our nation’s prosperity and resilience.

Mark Carney’s assertion that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to “break us, so that America can own us” underscores the urgency of this moment. In light of such rhetoric, choosing to explore Canada supports local businesses and industries that rely heavily on tourism. From the vibrant cultural scenes in Toronto and Vancouver to the breathtaking landscapes of Banff and the Maritimes, our country offers diverse and enriching experiences. By spending our travel dollars at home, we not only boost local economies but also help create jobs and sustain communities across the nation.

The current political climate is indeed heartbreaking, as the economic force wielded by one man in what he calls a trade war is affecting relationships between friends and families across the border. Family separation seems to be a recurring theme with Trump, who previously prolonged the closure of the Canada-U.S. border during COVID-19, threatening Canada’s healthcare while minimizing scientific concerns and health advice.

Domestic travel also reinforces our national identity and pride. In a time when political rhetoric challenges our sovereignty, exploring our own backyard allows us to connect with Canada’s rich history, diverse cultures, and natural beauty. It fosters a deeper appreciation for the values and landscapes that define us as Canadians.

Additionally, the economic benefits of domestic travel extend beyond the immediate tourism sector. Local spending circulates within the Canadian economy, supporting everything from hospitality and transportation to retail and entertainment. This ripple effect contributes to a more robust and self-reliant national economy, less vulnerable to external pressures.

Moreover, the current political climate has made cross-border travel less appealing. Concerns about tariffs, immigration policies, and the broader U.S.-Canada relationship have understandably deterred many Canadians from visiting the U.S. By choosing to travel within Canada, we sidestep these uncertainties and focus on building positive, supportive environments at home.

Ultimately, the choice to travel domestically is a powerful statement of self-reliance and community support. It allows Canadians to invest in our future by prioritizing local experiences and businesses. In these challenging times, let us embrace the opportunity to explore the vast and varied wonders of our own country, knowing that each journey strengthens the fabric of our nation.