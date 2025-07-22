Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday July 22, 2025
Finding Common Ground Against a Common Challenge
July 8, 2025
As Canada’s premiers gather in Muskoka with Prime Minister Mark Carney, the picturesque setting belies the serious challenges they face. Amid the bucolic charm of Deerhurst Resort, the nation’s leaders must grapple with an economic threat that transcends regional interests and partisan lines: U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff stance.
The Trump administration’s looming 35% tariff on Canadian goods outside the USMCA framework poses a significant threat to our economy. It is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in our relationship with a trading partner ten times our size. As negotiations continue, it is becoming increasingly clear that Canada needs a unified front to navigate these turbulent waters.
News: Premiers’ meeting expected to focus on tariffs and trade
June 4 2025
Canada’s vast geography and diverse regional interests have historically posed challenges to national unity. Disagreements over resource distribution, especially in the oil sector, and ongoing tensions with Indigenous communities further complicate the landscape. Yet, in the face of external pressures, there is a pressing need for consensus and collaboration.
While partisan sniping and regional roadblocks are ever-present, the current situation demands that provinces and the federal government find common ground. Recent progress in reducing internal trade barriers and fostering collaboration on national projects shows that unity is possible, but it requires deliberate effort and compromise.
Engagement with Indigenous communities is crucial. Their skepticism and resistance stem from legitimate concerns about rights and environmental impacts. Meaningful inclusion of Indigenous perspectives in decision-making processes is not only a moral imperative but also a practical necessity for achieving sustainable progress.
News: Mark Carney will huddle with premiers in Muskoka to talk trade, Trump and crime
February 13, 2025
In dealing with the U.S., Canada must recognize its smaller stature and adapt accordingly. Innovative solutions that satisfy the U.S. administration, while protecting Canadian interests, are essential. This might involve creative trade arrangements or strategic economic partnerships that bolster our resilience against American economic force.
President Trump’s tariffs are a direct economic assault that requires a coordinated response. The premiers and Prime Minister Carney must set aside regional and partisan differences to address this common enemy. By meeting in the middle and pursuing shared goals, Canada can present a united front that strengthens its negotiating position.
The challenges before Canada’s leaders are significant, but not insurmountable. By fostering consensus and embracing innovative strategies, Canada can navigate the economic threats posed by the Trump administration. In doing so, the nation will not only protect its own interests but also pave the way for a more unified and resilient future.
The PM & Premiers Meet in Muskoka
My editorial cartoon in the Tuesday Hamilton Spectator:
https://www.thespec.com/opinion/editorial-cartoons/something-fishy-is-stinking-up-the-premiers-muskoka-meeting/article_2a2aae34-0b20-5a11-a320-72d3254ebc2d.html
I think one of the more likeable aspects of Mark Carney is the fact that he might just be the most non-partisan Prime Ministers we’ve seen in ages. Seriously, just take a look at what he’s wearing. Banker suits in shades so somber, you’d think he was moonlighting as a funeral director. It’s a stark contrast to the usual parade of red we’ve come to expect from Liberal leaders. Remember Pierre Trudeau’s iconic red rose, Dalton McGuinty’s red ties, or Justin Trudeau’s penchant for red socks? Carney seems to be going out of his way to avoid even a hint of crimson.
Some recent commentary even suggests he’s leading more like a Progressive Conservative than a Liberal. But despite his neutral attire and approach, the commentary boards are still buzzing with skeptics fuelled by partisan bias. It’s almost amusing how out of touch these critics seem with the popular sentiment. Polls indicate a broad satisfaction with how Carney is handling the tricky balance of dealing with Trump’s hostility while also addressing the diverse demands from Premiers, Indigenous groups, and the ever-contrarian media.
The truth is, many people watching Carney are less interested in party politics and more eager for a leader who can rise above the bickering. There’s a growing impatience with partisan squabbles, and Carney’s non-partisan demeanour seems to resonate with a public longing for unity and pragmatic leadership. It’s refreshing, and perhaps that’s why his style—both in governance and in fashion—is leaving an impression.
That said, even with a leader like Carney, who boasts an impressive CV and a wealth of experience, things can change on a dime. In politics, that’s often the reality, and in all likelihood, it will happen here too. No Prime Minister walks away from the job with the same shine they had going in. Political landscapes shift, challenges evolve, and the honeymoon period inevitably comes to an end.
For now, though, it’s so far, so good for Carney. His measured approach and non-partisan stance are resonating well, providing a refreshing change from the usual political theatre. But time will tell if he can maintain this balance and continue to steer the complex pressures of leadership without losing that lustre.
Below is the animated video showing how I created the July 22 editorial cartoon. After finishing each traditional cartoon, I put together these features using the latest technology. I want to keep things fresh and interesting, and maybe catch the eye of younger artists as inspiration to continue building on the craft. If you like what you see, I would appreciate it if you could subscribe to my SubStack. It’s free for now, at least until I might find myself among the many colleagues who have lost their jobs in the tough newspaper business. Thanks!
– The Graeme Gallery
Read on Substack