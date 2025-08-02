Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday August 2, 2025

Swimming Past Tariffs: Summer McIntosh’s Golden Wave

Amidst trade challenges from Trump’s tariffs, Canada’s Summer McIntosh inspires national pride with her stellar swimming achievements.

As Canada contends with the economic disruptions brought on by Donald Trump’s sudden imposition of tariffs, a shining light emerges amidst the uncertainty: Summer McIntosh. While the former president’s trade policies have challenged our industries, McIntosh’s extraordinary achievements in competitive swimming offer a powerful counter-narrative of resilience and optimism.

At the world championships in Singapore, McIntosh is on the cusp of matching the legendary Michael Phelps’s record of five gold medals in a single event series. Her fearless challenge against swimming icon Katie Ledecky epitomizes the spirit of determination that defines Canada, even as we face external pressures.

Beyond her individual triumphs, McIntosh’s influence ripples across the nation. The “Summer McIntosh effect” is inspiring a new generation of Canadian swimmers, igniting a passion for excellence and demonstrating what can be achieved through dedication and perseverance. Her story reminds us that with hard work and ambition, the sky—or in this case, the water—is the limit.

Her journey also resonates with older athletes and coaches, who find motivation in her relentless pursuit of excellence. By preparing to train with Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps’s former coach, McIntosh exemplifies a commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing growth opportunities, a lesson that extends beyond the sports world.

In a time when Trump’s tariffs could overshadow national morale, Summer McIntosh’s story offers a narrative of hope and resilience. Her success transcends the pool, symbolizing the broader Canadian ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive despite adversity.

As these economic challenges test our resolve, McIntosh’s achievements remind us of Canada’s potential to succeed on the global stage, not just in sports but in all endeavours. In celebrating her victories, we find a reminder of the strength and unity that define Canada, propelling us forward with optimism and pride, despite the obstacles we face.

When I sit down to draw my Saturday cartoons, especially during a long weekend, I like to offer readers something a bit lighter and more optimistic than the usual satire I dish out during the week. It’s as much about giving readers a break from my usual pessimism as it is about keeping my own sanity intact. Being mid-summer, I’ve often used this time as a recurring theme, drawing inspiration from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” There’s something about this time of year that carries a tinge of melancholy—perhaps it’s the realization that we’ve reached the height of summer. The CNE kicks off here in the HGTA, the grass turns beige, blossoms fade, leaves start yellowing, nights grow longer, and suddenly back-to-school sales pop up, soon to be replaced by Christmas tunes. The warmth will soon be a distant memory. There I go again with the pessimism. Even with my ongoing fixation on Trump’s tariffs, it’s important to set aside our worries sometimes. Amid all the challenges Canada has faced with the 47th President, we can find solace in the joys of summer swimming. Ironically, we can shift our focus to the remarkable performances of Canada’s young swimming star, Summer McIntosh, who reminds us of what we can achieve.