Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday August 9, 2025

The Hollow Diplomacy of Trump-Putin Summit

As the world watches the unfolding geopolitical drama surrounding the proposed summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the exclusion of Ukraine from the negotiation table paints a stark picture of diplomatic missteps and misplaced priorities. The situation underscores not only the helplessness of Ukraine in this high-stakes game but also a troubling deviation from the principles of effective conflict resolution.

The White House initially set clear conditions: a ceasefire and a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, these conditions have been brushed aside, with plans now pivoting towards a meeting between Trump and Putin, sidelining Ukraine’s vital participation. As one commentator aptly noted, “How do you negotiate to end a war without both parties at the table? You don’t.” This isn’t negotiation; it’s an orchestrated charade, an exhibition of Trump’s penchant for grandstanding alongside authoritarian figures.

News: Nuclear threats, Ukraine’s fate cast long shadow as Putin, Trump prepare to meet

In bypassing Ukraine, Trump has inadvertently exposed his cards, which are stacked against the very nation that bears the brunt of the conflict. His approach not only undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty but also signals a troubling acquiescence to Russian narratives. Trump’s assertion to Zelenskyy that “he does not hold the cards” speaks volumes of his disregard for the intricate dynamics of the conflict and the human toll it has exacted.

The Trump administration’s strategy is a marked departure from traditional U.S. diplomacy, which historically sought to broker peace through inclusive dialogue and multilateral engagement. Instead, Trump appears more interested in the optics of diplomacy—meeting with Putin, an isolated figure on the global stage, without securing tangible commitments or concessions. This meeting risks becoming a spectacle rather than a substantive effort toward peace.

Moreover, Trump’s economic policies—marked by aggressive tariffs and a retreat from global cooperation—further illustrate his isolationist tendencies. This summit is not just about Ukraine; it reflects Trump’s broader approach to international affairs, where economic warfare takes precedence over genuine diplomatic engagement.

News: Russian Strikes Kill 3 in Ukraine, Which May Be Left Out of Peace Talks

As Ukrainian cities continue to suffer under relentless attacks, the lack of progress and the exclusion from talks only deepen the wound. On the ground, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike express skepticism and frustration, perceiving these high-level discussions as disconnected from the harsh realities they face daily.

The situation in Ukraine demands a nuanced and inclusive diplomatic approach, one that acknowledges the complexities of the conflict and the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. A true negotiation for peace cannot occur without Ukraine’s active participation.

News: Gaps already emerging in US and Russian views of potential Trump-Putin summit

In the end, this summit, stripped of its intended goals, risks being nothing more than a hollow exercise—a meeting that may inadvertently embolden aggression rather than curb it. For Ukraine, and indeed the world, the stakes are too high for such diplomatic theatre. It is imperative that any path to peace is paved with genuine dialogue, inclusivity, and a commitment to justice and sovereignty. Without these elements, the summit may very well be remembered as a missed opportunity and a testament to the perils of misguided diplomacy.

A love-in of Man-Spreading

As we anticipate the upcoming Trump-Putin summit, it’s hard to ignore the theatrical nature of these high-level meetings, where the only consistent substance seems to be Trump’s body language. Typically, Trump commands the room with his man-spreading posture and an endless stream of blather that often veers off-topic, overshadowing whoever happens to be his counterpart. Yet, in the presence of Putin—physically small but exuding a steely, ex-KGB aura—Trump transforms. He shifts from his usual bombast to a more subdued, almost star-struck demeanor, eager to share the limelight with Putin.

The spectacle of Trump potentially putting his foot in his mouth during their photo-op looms large, as it has in past encounters. We are months past Trump’s bold pledge to end the war on day one, yet he struggles to even include Zelenskyy in the talks. This exclusion starkly highlights the illusion that Trump can unilaterally resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia—a notion that remains as farcical as the photo-op itself. The world watches this charade unfold, knowing full well that without genuine inclusivity and commitment, these meetings achieve little more than a superficial display of diplomacy.