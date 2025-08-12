Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday August 12, 2025

A Hair-Brained Distraction from Ontario’s Real Issues

In the realm of political theatre, Doug Ford’s tunnel proposal under Highway 401 stands as a monument to misguided priorities and an alarming disconnect from the pressing realities facing Ontario. At a time when our healthcare system is stretched thin, educational institutions are underfunded, and public housing is a distant dream, Ford’s fixation on this fantastical infrastructure project is nothing short of delusional.

The proposed mega-tunnel, with its feasibility study stretching into 2027, is a testament to how out of touch this government is with the needs of its citizens. Critics have rightly pointed out that this tunnel is not just a logistical nightmare but a fiscal black hole. With projected costs potentially reaching $100 billion, the tunnel would become one of the most expensive follies in Ontario’s history—a monument to excess and poor judgment.

Opinion: Am I taking crazy pills, or is Doug Ford still talking about putting a tunnel under Highway 401?

While Ford obsesses over his subterranean vision, Ontario’s critical services languish. Hospitals are underfunded and schools are struggling to keep up with modern educational demands. Instead of addressing these urgent needs, Ford’s tunnel serves as a costly distraction, diverting attention and resources from sectors that desperately need investment.

Moreover, the tunnel proposal ignores alternative, more practical solutions to our traffic woes. Ideas like a railway shuttle system for trucks, as used in the Channel Tunnel, offer a more efficient and far less expensive means to alleviate congestion without the need for massive new infrastructure. Yet, these suggestions seem lost on a government enamoured with grandiose, impractical schemes.

As history has shown, large infrastructure projects like Boston’s Big Dig and Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown line are rife with cost overruns and delays. Ford’s tunnel threatens to follow in these footsteps, burdening Ontario taxpayers with staggering costs while providing little in return.

The tunnel is not just a bad idea; it is a glaring symbol of misplaced priorities and political shortsightedness. Ford must abandon this hair-brained scheme and redirect his focus to the real challenges facing our province. It’s time for leadership that prioritizes the well-being of Ontarians over fanciful, impractical dreams.

Dougie dig a hole

Reflecting on Doug Ford’s tunnel project under Highway 401, it strikes me as a perfect storyline for an episode of “Young Doug Ford.” Young Doug and his gang of mischievous hoodlums, sitting through a detention session at school, dreaming up a grand scheme to dig their way out. It’s almost as if the tunnel idea was first concocted as a juvenile escape plan.