Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday August 15, 2025

The Alaska Summit – A Stage for Personal Ambitions, Not Peace

As the world turns its eyes to Alaska, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet, there’s a looming sense of skepticism overshadowing the proceedings. At stake is the war in Ukraine, a conflict that has cost countless civilian and military lives on both sides. Yet, the participants in this high-profile meeting should give us pause.

Vladimir Putin, under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, is sitting down with a U.S. president embroiled in legal battles of his own, marked by 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Both leaders, despite their controversies, find themselves in a position to decide Ukraine’s fate, with Ukraine notably absent from the negotiation table. This absence is particularly troubling given the rumours of possible “land swaps” that could redefine Ukraine’s borders without its consent.

Despite optimism from figures like UK leader Keir Starmer, who perhaps sees a glimmer of hope in diplomatic engagement, the reality is far more cynical. Trump’s history with Putin has been characterized by a perplexing mix of flattery and leniency. The notion that personal interests might overshadow genuine diplomatic progress is not unfounded. Trump’s known penchant for business deals raises concerns that discussions could veer towards economic incentives—perhaps involving critical minerals or aluminum—rather than focusing on the immediate cessation of hostilities.

Putin, ever the strategic player, likely sees this summit as an opportunity to divert attention from the core issue: Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine. By introducing topics like nuclear arms control, he aims to flatter Trump’s ego, playing into his desire for legacy-building achievements. Yet, these discussions may prove toothless, serving more as a distraction than a solution.

The Ukrainians stand to lose the most in this diplomatic charade. They’ve been the pawns in a geopolitical game marked by outrageous events, such as President Zelenskyy’s public rebuke in the Oval Office and whispers of reparations through mineral extraction deals. As the summit unfolds, there’s a palpable fear that Ukraine’s sovereignty and security will be sacrificed on the altar of political theatre.

In the end, this meeting may well be remembered as a grand exercise in performative diplomacy, a photo-op designed to bolster the egos of two leaders rather than deliver substantive progress. As the world watches, we must remain wary of the potential outcomes, prepared to advocate for a resolution that genuinely respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and the principles of international law.

