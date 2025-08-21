Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday August 21, 2025

Comeback Kid or a Man Out of Time?

As Pierre Poilievre triumphantly re-enters Parliament following his decisive win in the Battle River-Crowfoot by-election, the question on everyone’s mind is whether he has truly emerged as the comeback kid he’s positioning himself to be. This victory in one of Canada’s safest Conservative ridings may bolster his confidence, but does it signal a genuine resurgence for a leader who once led the polls by a significant margin?

Earlier this year, Poilievre and the Conservatives seemed poised for a breakthrough, riding high in the polls and presenting a formidable challenge to the incumbent Liberals. Yet, the February election dealt a harsh blow, with Poilievre not only losing the national race but also his once-secure seat in Ottawa Carleton. It was a humbling experience, one that might have prompted reflection and a recalibration of strategy.

News: Pierre Poilievre heads back to Parliament with Alberta by-election win

However, Poilievre’s recent rhetoric suggests a return to familiar tactics. Known for his sharp slogans and repetitive talking points, he seems to be resuming the combative style that, while energizing certain voter bases, risks alienating broader segments of the electorate. As Robyn Urback pointed out, authenticity in politics is paramount, and Poilievre’s challenge lies in balancing his natural aggression with a more statesmanlike approach.

Despite his decisive by-election win, Poilievre faces significant hurdles. The political landscape has shifted, with Prime Minister Mark Carney enacting measures that Poilievre himself has endorsed. Carney’s leadership appears steady in the polls, leaving Poilievre to not only critique but also differentiate and propose credible alternatives.

The commentary from readers reflects skepticism about Poilievre’s ability to adapt. While some appreciate his role as an effective opposition leader, others doubt his capacity to evolve into a leader who can appeal to a wider audience. The perception of him as “juvenile, attention-seeking, and whiny” contrasts sharply with the statesmanlike image demanded of a prime minister-in-waiting.

Analysis: Pierre Poilievre’s (brief) exile is over. Now what?

The path forward for Poilievre involves more than reclaiming a seat in the House of Commons; it requires a strategic pivot. To truly convince voters that he is a better option than Carney, he will need to transcend his attack-dog persona, articulate a coherent vision for the future, and demonstrate the capacity to lead, not just oppose.

In the coming months, all eyes will be on Poilievre as he attempts to navigate these challenges. Whether he can change his spots and rise to the occasion remains to be seen. His supporters are hopeful, but the broader electorate will need more than slogans to be swayed. The stakes are high, and the political arena awaits a more nuanced, mature approach from a man who has much to prove.

Hollow Victory

Pierre Poilievre’s recent by-election win in the Battle River-Crowfoot riding is a hollow victory for a politician who was decisively rejected by voters in his long-held Ottawa Carleton seat and across the nation. Winning in one of the Conservative Party’s safest seats hardly signals a resurgence or a shift in fortunes. The real test lies beyond these party strongholds, and the question remains: Can Poilievre truly stand a chance against Prime Minister Mark Carney?

The polls, months after the election, are not in Poilievre’s favour. His disapproval ratings have soared to 68%, reflecting a growing skepticism about his brand of politics. While the nation watches to see if the leopard can change its spots, I remain doubtful. January looms large for Poilievre, as Conservatives will decide whether he should continue as their leader.

To convince both the party and the broader electorate, Poilievre must pivot from being just an opposition leader to an effective Prime Minister-in-Waiting. Whatever strategies led to his past defeats need reevaluation. The pressing question is how he plans to reinvent himself and appeal to a more diverse voter base.

In the coming months, Poilievre faces the challenge of proving that he can lead with vision and maturity. The clock is ticking, and the stakes could not be higher.