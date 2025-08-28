Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday August 28, 2025

The Theatrics of Washington’s Political Stage

In the heart of Washington, D.C., a peculiar choreography unfolds. The National Guard, mobilized under the guise of addressing a “crime emergency” declared by President Trump, finds itself engaged in an unexpected mission of civic tidiness: picking up trash around the White House. This spectacle, ostensibly part of a “beautification and restoration mission,” raises eyebrows, particularly when crime rates in the city are at a historic low. Such displays serve less as genuine responses to crises and more as performances tailored to the whims of a president whose leadership thrives on disruption and theatrical displays of power.

Amidst this backdrop, Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc engages in what might seem like promising trade negotiations with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. On the surface, these lengthy meetings, extending beyond their scheduled time, suggest a constructive dialogue. Yet, the looming shadow of Trump’s unpredictable interventions hangs over them. The president’s penchant for abrupt policy shifts and tariff announcements has left Canada, among others, frequently on the receiving end of his transactional approach.

Complicating matters further is Howard Lutnick himself, a prominent figure within Trump’s cabinet known for his dual nature. In person, Lutnick, like Trump, exudes a welcoming and affable demeanor, fostering a seemingly cooperative atmosphere during trade talks. However, this congeniality often evaporates once he appears on platforms like FOX News, where Lutnick becomes a vocal champion for Trump’s policies, often critiquing and even disparaging trade partners like Canada. This duality adds a layer of complexity to diplomatic efforts, as private progress can quickly be undermined by public declarations.

LeBlanc’s experience parallels the bizarre dynamics of Trump’s recent cabinet meeting, a televised marathon of sycophancy where cabinet members showered the president with praise, seemingly to satiate his insatiable ego. The spectacle, reminiscent of a reality TV episode, underscores the performative nature of governance under Trump. Cabinet sessions that should focus on substantive policy discussions transform into episodes of public adulation, with secretaries vying to outdo each other in their expressions of loyalty.

For LeBlanc, navigating these waters requires a delicate balance. The trade talks, while ostensibly advancing, risk becoming a mere sideshow—a diplomatic dance that buys time until the next presidential decree disrupts progress. The Canadian minister must contend with the reality that beneath the veneer of progress, Trump’s proclivity for abrupt, unilateral decisions could at any moment unravel months of negotiation.

The juxtaposition of the National Guard’s unusual duties with the cabinet’s theatrical display of loyalty paints a portrait of an administration where performative politics often overshadow pragmatic governance. As LeBlanc seeks to protect Canada’s interests, he must remain vigilant, aware that amidst the pageantry, Trump’s unpredictable nature could render these efforts moot.

In a political landscape where appearances often eclipse substance, the challenge lies in discerning genuine progress from mere performance. For Canada and its trade representatives, this means remaining steadfast in the pursuit of stable, equitable agreements, while navigating the spectacle that is Washington under Trump—a place where the line between governance and reality TV blurs, and where the next act is always just around the corner.

Thursday August 28, 2025

Trade Charades

Watching Dominic LeBlanc maintain his composure during yet another round of trade sessions with Howard Lutnick, a well-known Trump sycophant, made me question the potential outcomes of these so-called “talks.” Whether it was before or after LeBlanc and Lutnick’s meeting, anyone who caught even a glimpse of the cabinet session, filled with grown adults lavishing praise on Donald Trump, would likely feel a twinge of secondhand embarrassment. The spectacle resembled a scene requiring more acting skill than political acumen.

The current roster of Trump’s cabinet, packed with yes men and nodding bobbleheads, seems designed to ensure compliance rather than competence. Those who dare to dissent don’t last long, as evidenced by the revolving door of secretaries during Trump’s first term. If Trump does reach the end of this term—and there’s a big “if” there—those secretaries who are smart should be plotting their exit strategy. They’ll need to find a way to rehabilitate their reputations after being closely tied to such a controversial administration. The reality of navigating this theatrical political landscape is that personal integrity might be the first casualty, but it shouldn’t be the last.