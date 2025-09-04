Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday September 4, 2025

Ford’s Theatrics: A Dramatic Distraction from Ontario’s Real Crises

In the world of political theatre, few can rival Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s flair for the dramatic. His latest performance—pouring out a bottle of Crown Royal in protest against Diageo’s decision to relocate bottling operations to the U.S.—is a classic Ford moment. It’s a bold, attention-grabbing spectacle that resonates with his base and captures headlines. But as with any good show, it’s worth asking: is this truly the leadership Ontario needs right now?

Certainly, Ford deserves some credit. His stunt effectively raised awareness about the job losses in Amherstburg, positioning him as a defender of Ontario workers against foreign corporate interests. His passionate plea to support local businesses aligns neatly with his “open for business” mantra. Yet, while the theatrics play well on television, they obscure a more pressing reality: Ontario is grappling with systemic crises that demand urgent and sustained attention.

Consider the state of Ontario’s long-term care and healthcare systems. Emergency rooms are overloaded, wait times are frustratingly long, and medical staff are stretched to their limits. The pandemic laid bare the vulnerabilities in these sectors, yet progress in addressing these critical issues remains sluggish at best. Meanwhile, colleges and universities face an underfunding crisis, threatening the very educational infrastructure that underpins future economic growth.

Adding to this complexity is the aggressive effort led by U.S. President Donald Trump to attract businesses to the United States. The competitive push south of the border is reshaping economic landscapes, and the easy answer is to howl with outrage, as Doug Ford does so well. Yet, the more challenging—but necessary—task is to develop a strategic response that addresses these competitive pressures and preempts similar moves by Ontario-based companies.

Instead of pouring whisky onto the ground, imagine if the same energy and public spotlight were directed toward crafting policies that make Ontario an irresistible place for businesses to thrive. What if Ford channeled his populist zeal into actionable strategies that bolster Ontario’s economic resilience against these external forces?

Moreover, the hostile tone of his protest may not be the most effective strategy. Economic decisions by multinational corporations like Diageo are driven by a complex web of factors, including cost efficiencies and regulatory environments. Rather than resorting to public shaming, a more adept approach might involve collaborative dialogue with businesses to understand their needs and create a more favourable operating environment in Ontario.

In the end, Ford’s protest is a reminder of his ability to captivate and command attention. But as the applause fades, Ontarians are left to wonder whether the theatrics are simply a distraction from the substantive issues that require real leadership and vision. It might be time for Ford to step off the stage, roll up his sleeves, and tackle the challenges that truly matter to the future of the province.

Doug Ford’s time as Premier shows how spectacle can shape politics. He has kept his poll numbers high, not by changing how Ontario spends money, but by creating an image that many people connect with. His strong stance against Trump tariffs, eye-catching stunts like the Crown Royal gesture, advocating against pets in lab tests, and popular moves like selling beer in corner stores demonstrate his ability to attract attention. However, Ontario still struggles with ongoing problems in education, healthcare, housing, and the environment, with little real progress made. Ford’s popularity seems to grow despite a weak opposition that doesn’t offer a clear alternative, leading to questions about whether people support him for the show or the actual results, or if they can’t tell the difference anymore.

