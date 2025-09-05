Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday September 5, 2025

Why Carney’s Strategy Deserves Patience

In the volatile landscape of North American politics and economics, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government faces a formidable challenge: steering Canada through choppy waters while maintaining its economic sovereignty. Despite criticism, often fuelled by partisanship and impatience, the government’s strategies warrant a closer look and a degree of patience.

Carney’s administration has not been idle. The removal of the carbon tax and firm commitments to national defence mark significant policy shifts from the previous Trudeau government. Efforts to dismantle interprovincial trade barriers reflect a proactive approach to fostering economic unity within Canada. Yet, the narrative of “announcements about announcements” persists, painting an image of inaction that belies the strategic groundwork being laid.

News: Carney says his ministers are looking for ways to cut spending at cabinet retreat

Central to Canada’s current economic strategy is its precarious relationship with the United States. The unpredictability of the Trump administration has complicated bilateral trade, with tariffs disrupting the flow of goods and inflating costs on both sides of the border. Carney’s decision to lift certain retaliatory tariffs, while maintaining others, is a calculated maneuver aimed at preserving the CUSMA trade relationship. This move, though criticized as coddling, seeks to minimize economic damage and keep critical dialogues open.

Critics argue that Carney’s “elbows up” approach has softened, yet this perspective overlooks the broader strategic context. The administration’s tactical reversals and negotiations reflect an understanding of the intricate dynamics at play. By buying time, Carney appears to be waiting for the tide to turn—a strategy that might prove prudent as Trump’s tariff policies increasingly strain American consumers and businesses.

It’s challenging to critique a new government that is decisively different from its predecessor. Despite carrying the Liberal banner, Carney’s administration occupies a centrist position on the political spectrum. Enacting measures like “axing the tax” demonstrates a willingness to adopt Conservative policies when they align with national interests, underscoring a pragmatic approach to governance.

Analysis: Mark Carney lifted some tariffs against the U.S. Was that a wise tactical move, or a bad blunder?

The upcoming budget will be a litmus test for Carney’s government, offering insights into its long-term vision and policy direction. This moment presents an opportunity to transition from planning to action, addressing the impatience of Canadians eager for concrete results. The government’s ability to balance austerity with investment will be crucial in shaping Canada’s economic future.

As we await the budget, it is essential to recognize the complexity of the challenges facing Carney’s government. The strategy of measured patience, while frustrating for some, is rooted in a pragmatic assessment of Canada’s geopolitical realities. In navigating these turbulent times, the government deserves a measure of slack, as it carefully orchestrates Canada’s path forward amidst a changing global landscape.

The bells of the sharpening truck ring louder

I totally get why people are feeling impatient with Mark Carney. Ever since Justin Trudeau stepped down, Poilievre’s supporters have been eager for action, and Carney’s big promises helped him win the election less than five months ago. He’s still doing well in the polls, but if you check out the comment sections on articles about him, you’ll see a lot of partisan chatter accusing him of being all talk and no action—some even call him a failure, asking, “Whatever happened to elbows up?”

Part of this seems tied to the mockery Poilievre faced for his catchy slogans like “ax the tax.” Many Canadians do understand that the hostile U.S. President makes things tricky. Carney has enjoyed a bit of a honeymoon period over the summer while Poilievre worked on bouncing back from his embarrassing defeat and aimed for a safe Conservative seat. But next month, the so-called “no action PM” is likely to reveal his hand with his economic policy. Those who accuse him of just talking will probably see some significant moves, unlike anything we’ve seen from the big-spending governments in Ottawa. People demanding action might find themselves regretting it when an austerity-focused budget is unveiled.