Tuesday September 9, 2025

Steering the Green Transition Amidst Global Policy Shifts

In recent years, the global push towards a green energy transition has been met with both enthusiasm and challenges. While political shifts, such as those under the Trump administration in the United States, have temporarily redirected focus toward fossil fuels with slogans like “drill, baby, drill,” the broader movement towards renewable energy continues unabated. This is evident not only in the U.S., where states have taken the lead in pursuing aggressive renewable targets, but also globally, as countries grapple with the dual demands of economic growth and environmental responsibility.

Canada, like many nations, finds itself at a crossroads. The recent decision to pause its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) sales mandate is a reflection of the complex landscape in which policymakers operate. As highlighted in discussions from sources like The Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail, this pause doesn’t signify a retreat from green energy goals but rather an adjustment to ensure economic and social feasibility.

The challenges associated with a rapid transition to EVs are manifold. Firstly, EVs remain expensive and heavy, posing a barrier to widespread consumer adoption. The infrastructure required to support a predominantly electric vehicle fleet—ranging from charging stations to grid enhancements—demands significant investment and time. Additionally, the increased demand for electricity could strain existing power grids, necessitating upgrades and innovative solutions.

Moreover, the pace of technological advancement means that today’s solutions might be tomorrow’s relics. The potential for a shift to hydrogen-fuelled vehicles or other emerging technologies suggests that flexibility and adaptability are crucial in any green strategy. Policymakers must balance immediate environmental goals with the economic realities faced by consumers and industries alike.

A critical aspect of this transition is levelling the playing field regarding government subsidies. Currently, fossil fuel industries globally receive substantial subsidies, outpacing those for renewable energy. This imbalance skews market realities and hinders the economic viability of green alternatives. By phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and increasing support for renewable energy, governments can encourage innovation and investment in sustainable technologies, making them more competitive and accessible to consumers.

Despite these challenges, the global momentum towards renewable energy remains strong. China, for instance, while still expanding coal capacity, leads the world in solar panel production, demonstrating a dual approach that balances current energy needs with future sustainability. Similarly, Canada’s decision to pause its EV mandate should be seen in the context of a broader commitment to environmental progress, allowing time to address practical hurdles while maintaining the ultimate goal of a greener future.

The journey towards a sustainable energy future is neither linear nor uniform. It requires nuanced strategies that consider local contexts, technological advancements, and global policy shifts. Canada’s decision to adjust its EV mandate is a pragmatic step in a long-term strategy, reflecting the broader global narrative: the green transition is ongoing and necessary, but it must be pursued with both ambition and realism, supported by equitable government policies that foster an environment where sustainable energy can thrive.

Lost in transition

It’s really disappointing to see where we are today. The transition to green energy is something driven by solid science, clearly showing that carbon emissions are heating up our planet in ways that are reshaping climate patterns. We’re talking devastating storms, those crazy atmospheric rivers, droughts fuelling wildfires, rising sea levels, and even impacts on human disease and migration. Yet here we are, with the fossil fuel industry having successfully lobbied its way into a cozy spot under a very fossil-fuel-friendly Republican administration led by Donald Trump, which seems to be turning its back on renewable energy progress.

This isn’t a new story, unfortunately. We’ve seen this cycle before. Just think back to Ronald Reagan, who literally took down the solar panels off the White House that Jimmy Carter put up in the 1970s. That act was symbolic of decades of right-leaning administrations, and to some extent even Democratic ones, dragging their feet on real climate action. Bush, Trump, and others have chipped away at the progress we so desperately need.

Because of this back-and-forth, we’ve lost precious time. The things climate scientists warned us about decades ago are happening now, and in many cases, they’re worse than anyone predicted. It’s a real wake-up call that we can’t keep delaying this transition to green energy.