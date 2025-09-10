Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday September 10, 2025

In recent years, the so-called “war on woke” has escalated to a level of absurdity that threatens to undermine serious discourse and progress on both sides of the political spectrum. What began as a critique of perceived excesses in social justice movements has morphed into a sprawling cultural battle, with each side entrenching itself in increasingly ridiculous and counterproductive positions.

On the progressive side, we see parties like Canada’s NDP getting bogged down in identity politics to the point of self-parody. The party’s insistence on requiring leadership candidates to secure signatures from “members who do not identify as a cis man” is a prime example. While well-intentioned in its aim to promote inclusivity, such measures often play into the hands of critics who claim progressives are more concerned with virtue signalling than addressing the pressing economic and social issues that affect the majority of voters. This type of focus risks alienating the very working-class base that the NDP purports to represent, diverting attention away from policies that could genuinely improve lives.

Meanwhile, the right has indulged in its own brand of performative absurdity. The decision to cancel a ceremony honouring Tom Hanks, a widely respected figure, due to his supposed “woke” views, borders on farcical. Similarly, the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War serves no practical purpose beyond scoring cheap political points. These actions do little to address the real challenges facing society and instead contribute to an environment of division and distraction.

Even corporate branding has not been spared, with Cracker Barrel’s logo redesign being labeled as “woke,” illustrating the extent to which the term has become a catch-all for anything some find objectionable. This trivialization extends into crucial areas of science and policy, where climate change and vaccines are at times dismissed as “woke” fabrications, despite overwhelming evidence of their reality and importance.

The “war on woke” has reached a point where virtually every aspect of society risks being labeled as woke or not. In the current crusade, anything that doesn’t align with the Trump MAGA ideology might be blacklisted. From vegetarianism to certain kinds of AI, statues, museum exhibits, and even genres of music and art, nothing is spared. This reckless expansion hinders constructive dialogue and meaningful action.

By fixating on these cultural skirmishes, we risk neglecting the substantive issues that require urgent attention and collaboration. It’s time to recognize the depths of this nonsense and refocus on fostering a society where diverse ideas can coexist and contribute to genuine progress, rather than being stifled by the noise of ideological extremism. We must move beyond this divisive rhetoric and embrace a more nuanced understanding of the complexities that shape our world, allowing for a focus on the genuine issues that matter.

The evolution of the “war on woke” has indeed veered into a realm of absurdity, transforming serious discussions into a circus of petty grievances and policies that often lack substance. Tom Hanks, once a beloved figure, found himself in the crosshairs of this cultural skirmish, where even honouring his achievements from the West Point Military Academy became contentious due to his perceived “woke” stance. Similarly, Cracker Barrel’s logo change sparked outrage, showcasing how even minor adjustments can be weaponized in this ongoing battle.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s rebranding to emphasize a more aggressive (Hegsethian alpha male inspired) stance seems to reflect a broader trend of associating masculinity with militarism. This shift raises questions about priorities and whether it truly addresses the pressing issues facing our world today. So much for Donald Trump’s rhetoric about being about peace and “ending all wars”. This is yet another example of his contradictory Presidency.

Moreover, the term “woke” has been co-opted by various factions, particularly within MAGA circles, reducing a nuanced concept to a mere tool for political division. This oversimplification and so-call “War of Woke” diverts attention from critical global crises, such as the real wars in Ukraine and Gaza, where real human suffering unfolds.

As we look to the future, this era may be remembered as a modern-day McCarthyism, where fear and censorship (and eye roll inspired stupidity) stifle genuine discourse. Or perhaps it will be viewed with humour, akin to the historical absurdity of Popes draping fig leaves over the private parts of statues. Progress is relentless, and while attempts to halt it may be made, they are often fleeting.

