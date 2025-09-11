Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday September 11, 2025

Ford’s Speed Bump: Cameras in the Crossfire

Doug Ford’s recent opposition to speed cameras in Ontario reflects a pattern of making quick decisions for political gain rather than focusing on community safety. Speed cameras, used worldwide, are effective in reducing accidents and saving lives. Positioned in high-risk areas, they enforce speed limits without bias, deterring reckless driving and protecting vulnerable road users.

Like traffic signals, speed cameras are crucial for urban safety. However, despite their benefits, they’ve faced criticism and vandalism, particularly in Toronto. Many see them as revenue tools rather than safety measures. By calling them a “tax grab,” Ford reinforces this misconception and weakens safety efforts.

News: ‘We are prepared to help get rid of them,’ Ont. government says after 16 speed cameras vandalized

This approach is part of Ford’s broader leadership style, which often values dramatic gestures over thoughtful policy. His public protest against a Crown Royal manufacturer’s move, his responses to animal rights issues, and the impractical proposal for a 401 tunnel are examples of prioritizing show over substance.

Ford’s dismissal of speed cameras, which are becoming as common as traffic lights, undermines their essential role in road safety. As these tools gain global acceptance, Ontario must decide whether to prioritize public welfare or follow short-sighted political strategies. Ford’s stance risks public safety by appealing to those who see speed cameras as infringing on personal freedom, contradicting his own claims of supporting law and order. These devices consistently enforce traffic laws, reducing police workload and making streets safer.

Globally, cities are integrating speed cameras into their traffic systems, recognizing their vital role in reducing speeding incidents and fatalities. Ford’s position fits a broader trend of reactionary policies prioritizing populism over effective governance. While appealing to a base concerned with government overreach, Ford risks ignoring the public’s need for evidence-based solutions to road safety challenges.

Ontario’s leadership should focus on long-term safety strategies. Ignoring effective tools like speed cameras for political gain undermines traffic safety progress and the government’s duty to protect its citizens. As speed cameras continue to demonstrate their value worldwide, Ontario should adopt them to create safer communities rather than abandon them for short-term political appeasement.

Doug Ford: Vandal’s Ally

Doug Ford’s latest stance against speed cameras is just the most recent example in a series of bewildering moves that prioritize political theatre over substantive governance. This week’s target is speed cameras—essential safety tools dismissed as a “tax grab.” Last week, we watched Ford pick a fight with Crown Royal over manufacturing decisions, and the week before, he made headlines by pandering to animal rights activists without addressing the real complexities of research ethics. All summer long, Ontarians were treated to the spectacle of his impractical 401 tunnel proposal, a distraction that diverted attention from pressing issues.

These moves are a gift that keeps on giving—if you’re looking for headlines. But for those concerned with the real issues facing Ontario, they are a frustrating diversion. Our healthcare system is struggling, colleges are underfunded, drug addiction is on the rise, and the housing crisis continues unabated. Each “boneheaded” distraction only serves to pull focus from these critical challenges facing our province. As we brace for next week’s spectacle, one can’t help but wonder what stunt will divert attention from the matters that truly require leadership and action in Ontario.