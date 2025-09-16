Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday September 16, 2025

Crombie’s Curtain Call: Ontario Liberals at a Crossroads

The Ontario Liberals find themselves at a critical juncture, navigating the political wilderness with a pressing need for renewal and reinvention. This situation is compounded by the formidable presence of a popular centrist government led by Doug Ford, whose ability to govern from the middle resonates with a broad swath of the electorate. Ford’s cooperative dynamic with the Carney Liberals in Ottawa further consolidates this centrist appeal, leaving the Ontario Liberals struggling to differentiate themselves.

Bonnie Crombie’s sudden resignation underscores the party’s leadership crisis. While not the most dynamic leader, she wasn’t perceived as a poor one either. Her centrist credentials and experience as Mississauga’s mayor positioned her as a competent choice. However, Crombie was unable to capitalize on these strengths to gain traction against Ford’s well-entrenched government. Her departure marks yet another leadership turnover, reflecting ongoing instability and dissatisfaction within the party ranks—a reflection of a grumpy and frustrated membership grappling with bleak future prospects.

News: A disappointing vote, a caucus revolt and a leader resignation create a day of drama for Ontario Liberals

The Liberals are hemmed in by memories of the McGuinty-Wynne era, which continue to cast a shadow over their electoral prospects. These past associations with controversy and governance challenges haunt the party, complicating efforts to forge a new path forward. Meanwhile, the NDP, under Marit Stiles, commands a significant presence as a centre-left alternative, further squeezing the Liberals’ political space.

Yet, within this challenging landscape lies a glimmer of opportunity for renewal. The resignation of Crombie, while a setback, also presents a chance for introspection and recalibration. The need for a fresh vision and dynamic leadership is evident, offering the Liberals a potential pathway to redefine their identity and appeal to disillusioned voters seeking change.

Opinion: For Bonnie Crombie, there will be no new beginning, as the Liberal leader resigns

The party must focus on crafting a compelling narrative that not only addresses past shortcomings but also articulates a clear, forward-thinking vision for Ontario’s future. Emphasizing collaboration, inclusivity, and innovative policy solutions could help distinguish the Liberals in a crowded political field.

In this moment of adversity, the Ontario Liberals have an opportunity to initiate meaningful change, laying the groundwork for resurgence. By embracing renewal, they can aim to transform their current predicament into a foundation for future success, potentially reclaiming their place as a significant force in Ontario politics.

Ontario’s Apathy Trap

In Ontario, voter apathy is a major hurdle, with only 45% turnout in provincial elections and even lower numbers municipally. This disengagement leaves us stuck with leaders like Doug Ford, not from strong support, but because of weak opposition. The Liberals and NDP falter, mired in internal strife and ineffective strategies, failing to offer compelling alternatives.

While I was taken aback by the news this weekend, Bonnie Crombie’s removal as Liberal leader shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

Since Mike Harris, Ontario’s governance has swung between austerity and unchecked spending. Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have mastered the art of fiscal liberalism—spending freely while disregarding debt, a tactic that keeps them in power amid weak opposition.

This stagnation highlights a need for change. Without active voter engagement and accountability, Ontario remains in a cycle of mediocrity. It’s time to demand more from leaders and ourselves to revitalize the province’s political landscape.