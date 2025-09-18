Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday September 18, 2025

The Imperative of Canada-Mexico Relations

As Prime Minister Mark Carney embarks on his official visit to Mexico, the significance of this high-level meeting cannot be overstated. Both countries stand at a critical juncture, where past diplomatic strains and the looming uncertainty surrounding the trilateral free trade agreement with the United States—the USMCA—underscore the need for a renewed and robust bilateral partnership.

Historically, Canada and Mexico have been overshadowed by their mutual reliance on the United States as a primary trading partner. This dependency has often led to the neglect of direct Canada-Mexico relations. The recent years have highlighted vulnerabilities, as seen in the trade deficit figures: between 2015 and 2024, Canada’s exports to Mexico saw marginal growth from $5.2 billion to around $6 billion, while imports surged from $24 billion to $33 billion. This imbalance, exacerbated by increasing imports in autos, auto parts, and machinery, signals a pressing need for Canada to recalibrate its trade focus.

Prime Minister Carney’s visit represents a timely opportunity to address these challenges. It is essential to recognize that the USMCA, while vital, should not be the sole determinant of Canada-Mexico relations. The potential jeopardy facing this agreement, particularly under the current U.S. administration, should catalyze rather than hinder the push for stronger bilateral ties.

Both Canada and Mexico have much to gain from enhanced cooperation. By aligning on energy policy, infrastructure development, and climate change initiatives, the two nations can forge a path toward sustainable economic growth. Mexico’s ambitious infrastructure projects, such as the modernization of ports and the Interoceanic corridor, present avenues for Canadian investment and expertise. Similarly, as Mexico seeks to diversify its energy sources, Canada can play a pivotal role in supplying natural gas and sharing renewable energy technologies.

Moreover, cultural exchanges and collaborative efforts in tourism and education can foster deeper understanding and goodwill between the peoples of both countries. These initiatives are not merely supplementary but integral to building a resilient and dynamic partnership.

The challenges of the past should serve as lessons, not barriers. As Prime Minister Carney meets with President Claudia Sheinbaum, the focus should be on paving the way for a future where Canada and Mexico stand as equal partners—promoting trade, cultural exchange, and shared goals. In doing so, they will not only strengthen their bilateral relationship but also fortify their positions on the global stage, independent of the prevailing winds of U.S. policy.

United for a Fair Future

In these times, there’s undeniable strength in unity. As two nations sharing a continent, Canada and Mexico are stepping up together, reinforcing their partnership amid shifting tides. With a once-great ally seemingly veering down a darker path, embracing autocracy and drifting from its democratic ideals, our collaboration is more crucial than ever. By working hand in hand and levelling the playing field of trade, we can chart a course that reflects our shared values and commitment to progress, ensuring a prosperous future for both our peoples.